Watch: Train takes classic cars in sweet video for ‘Drive By’

Train”s Patrick Monahan likes his lady, his wine and his classic car and not necessarily in this order.

In the video for the jaunty “Drive By,” he”s done his woman wrong and has to figure out a way to get back into her good graces. He”s got a lot going for him (besides being a rock star): he”s got a 1967 Pontiac Firebird and lots of friends who also can caravan with him in their classic cars (remember, the song is called “Drive By”) from San Francisco to Sonoma.

Them we go back in time to see how they met: He finds her at a winery and they have a very nice taste testing (have we mentioned that Train just introduced its the third varietal from its Save Me, San Francisco Wine Company?) and have some fun. They even stomp grapes (although after the classic “I Love Lucy” episode of Lucy and Ethel stomping grapes, such reenactments should be forever banned). They have what turns into a one-night stand and then he has some ‘splaining to do about why he hasn”t called.

I don”t think I”m spoiling the plot to say it all works out and he gets the girl in the car.

“Drive By” is the first single from “California 37,” Train”s follow up to “Save Me, San Francisco,” which featured the outrageously successful “Hey Soul Sister.” The album is out April 17.

