Watch Trevor Noah, your new ‘Daily Show’ host, in action

Trevor Noah, a 31-year-old comic originally from South Africa, has been named Jon Stewart's official successor as host of “The Daily Show.” We'd stop to congratulate him, but we have to catch up on his standup past first.

Here he is in his “Daily Show” debut last December lamenting America's Ebola panic.

Here's Noah showing off, among other things, his horrifying German-speaking voice.

Turns out “napkin” means other things in other parts of the world.

His message to New Yorkers: “Even your crazy people don't want to be bothered.”

And finally, here he is lamenting censorship on hip-hop radio stations.

He'll have plenty of time to get used to the “Daily Show” desk before election season. So far, we're thrilled.