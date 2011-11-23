Watch: Trigger-happy teaser for ‘Justified’ Season 3

After watching Season 2’s explosive finale, “Justified” fans were no doubt left hungering for more from the hit FX series – though unfortunately for the show’s diehards their appetites aren’t scheduled to be sated until January’s third-season premiere.

In the meantime the network found it in their hearts to release a painfully brief 30-second teaser featuring Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) and Boyd (Walton Goggins) meeting up in a dark alley somewhere, before rounding the corner with guns blazing directly at camera…and that’s it.

Ok sure, so it’s kinda cool and stylish and all that, but in another sense it could also qualify as unnecessary torture for fans who may have finally managed to quell their Season 3 cravings only to now be bombarded with another dangling carrot.

Anyway, if you so desire you can check out the teaser below, which I’ll go ahead and rate a “B” on account of its perfectly adequate atmospherics which nevertheless fail to tell us anything new at all about the upcoming season.

