Watch: Troy and Abed of 'Community' dish up a Christmas rap

#Community
12.06.11

“Community” may be suffering in the ratings, but that doesn’t mean Troy and Abed (and the rest of the study group) don’t have plenty of holiday cheer. In this Thursday’s holiday episode of the show (8:00 p.m. on NBC), each of our stars will be singing and dancing their way into the school’s annual Christmas pageant. Watch Troy (Donald Glover) and Abed (Danny Pudi)’s rap below. 

In the episode, “Saturday Night Live” star Taran Killam guest stars as a bubbly choir director who, finding the Greendale Glee Club unexpectedly sidelined, decides to recruit the study group (in addition to Glover and Pudi, Joel McHale, Chevy Chase, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie and Yvette Nicole Brown) to fill in. Sounds like just the thing to get you in the spirit. The spirit of what is up to you. 

