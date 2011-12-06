Watch: Troy and Abed of ‘Community’ dish up a Christmas rap

“Community” may be suffering in the ratings, but that doesn’t mean Troy and Abed (and the rest of the study group) don’t have plenty of holiday cheer. In this Thursday’s holiday episode of the show (8:00 p.m. on NBC), each of our stars will be singing and dancing their way into the school’s annual Christmas pageant. Watch Troy (Donald Glover) and Abed (Danny Pudi)’s rap below.
In the episode, “Saturday Night Live” star Taran Killam guest stars as a bubbly choir director who, finding the Greendale Glee Club unexpectedly sidelined, decides to recruit the study group (in addition to Glover and Pudi, Joel McHale, Chevy Chase, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie and Yvette Nicole Brown) to fill in. Sounds like just the thing to get you in the spirit. The spirit of what is up to you.
I’ve only been watching Community for the past year, and never thought about it just now, so sorry if the mentioned it earlier, but if Troy’s a Jehovah’s Witness, why is Shirley always talking about the only Christian in the group?
If I had to guess, I would say it’s because some denominations don’t consider Jehovah’s Witnesses to be “real Christians.” Shirley seems to be evangelical, which would certainly be one of those groups.
This gets me in the spirit of mourning. This is the last hurrah, and I won’t even be able to watch it in my designated “8:30 DVR slot” because my loyalty to Steeler Nation won’t permit me to miss Thursday Night Football (although I do have my DVR set to pick up Community anyway).
There’s always the DVDs!
I know, but I don’t feel totally safe making the investment just yet, at least for season one, which I heard took until very late in the fall to really find its voice. Season two is more likely to be a very soon purchase of mine, though…
(there’s also the possibility of signing up for Hulu Plus long enough to just watch those seasons on there)