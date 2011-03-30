Watch: Tyler Posey howls at the moon in MTV’s new ‘Teen Wolf’ trailer

Get your first peek at MTV’s new drama “Teen Wolf,” starring Tyler Posey (“Legendary”).

One night, average teenager Scott McCall is transformed into a werewolf, and finds that his new powers don’t make high school and young romance any easier — they make them more difficult, in a “Twilight”-kind-of-way.

The series is loosely based on the 1985 Michael J. Fox film. That film inspired a 1987 sequel (with future “Arrested Development” star Jason Bateman taking the lead role) and a short-lived animated series.

The new show premieres Sunday, June 5, following the 2011 MTV Movie Awards.