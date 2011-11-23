Watch: Tyler, The Creator appears in ‘Regular’ Adult Swim cartoon show

Actually, this is funny.

Odd Future has its own live-action, “Jackass”-style show coming to Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, but the hip-hop troupe’s Tyler, The Creator is jumping the gun a little bit and appeared on “Regular Show” in animated form.

Tyler appears as a bully Blitz Comet along side the rest of his crew CrewCrew, with Alpha Dog (Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino) and Demolition (MC Lyte [YAY!]). CrewCrew engages in a rap battle with a Shakespearean spitter named Pops, to a delightful end.

Tyler doubles as another rapper in the ep, Big Trouble. Tyler’s known for his admirably smart but confrontational (and sometimes misogynistic, offensive, among other adjectives, yes) style. It’s kind of fun to see him get a beat down, in a way. Have some fun with that big head of his.

“Loiter Squad” comes to the network next year.