Watch ‘Uptown Funk’ as sung by the movies

#Song of the Summer
08.03.15 3 years ago

“Spaceballs,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Back to the Future,” “The Breakfast Club,” “The Muppet Movie” and about 275 more movies have combined together for one noble cause.

Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' “Uptown Funk” is obviously a runaway hit of 2015, and now somebody (probably your new best friend) has combined dialogue from dozens and dozens of movies to “remake” the funky hit, supercut style.

According to the info on YouTube, user dondrapersaywhat spent three months cobbling this together. Watch! Or “Watch!”

