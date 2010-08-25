Watch: Usher twirls in ‘DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love’ video

Sometimes the videos just write their own treatments. For the clip for Usher”s “DJ”s Got Us Fallin” in Love Again,” the star “rocks side to side” in the club and mingles in the joint, often black lit or in profile.

To his credit, there is no scene of him actually falling in love so we avoid that cliche. To his discredit, he only teases us with some slight dance moves. We would have loved to have seen him do a full-out dance video. C”mon Raymond, we know you”re dying to bust a move. Hiro Murai, who also directed The Fray”s “Heartless” and B.o.B.”s “Airplane” helmed the clip.

Pitbull drops by for his rap break, which is the most interesting part of the song (the Tivo line still makes us chuckle). Are we the only ones who think “DJ” sounds more like a Cobra Starship song than an Usher tune?

We do love Usher”s little laugh at the end, though.

