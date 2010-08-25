Watch: Usher twirls in ‘DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love’ video

08.25.10 8 years ago

Sometimes the videos just write their own treatments. For the clip for Usher”s “DJ”s Got Us Fallin” in Love Again,”  the star “rocks side to side” in the club and mingles in the joint, often black lit or in profile.

To his credit, there is no scene of him actually falling in love so we avoid that cliche. To his discredit, he only teases us with some slight dance moves. We would have loved to have seen him do a full-out dance video. C”mon Raymond, we know you”re dying to bust a move. Hiro Murai, who also directed The Fray”s “Heartless” and B.o.B.”s “Airplane” helmed the clip.

Pitbull drops by for his rap break, which is the most interesting part of the song (the Tivo line still makes us chuckle). Are we the only ones who think “DJ” sounds more like a Cobra Starship song than an Usher tune?

We do love Usher”s little laugh at the end, though.
 

Around The Web

TAGSB.o.BCobra Starshipdj got us falling in lovethe frayUSHER

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP