Watch: ‘Vampire Diaries’ Season 2 clips whet appetites for Season 3

You’d be forgiven if you sometimes had a little trouble keeping track of all of the complications afoot in the second season of “The Vampire Diaries.”

There were werewolves and vampires and witches. There were curses and prophesies and moonstones and dopplegangers. The vampire you thought was good became increasingly evil. The vampire you thought was evil became increasingly good. There were new vampires and old vampires and REALLY old vampires and ancient vampires and one vampire who was trying to also become a werewolf.

Fans also got a whole bunch of brooding, some love triangles and, in the finale, a few shocking twists. It’s all out on DVD now.

“Vampire Diaries returns for its third season on Thursday, September 15… Check out a few key scenes from Season 2 to whet your appetite…

“Just What I Needed” – Fun with Dopplegangers. Is it Elena or is it Katherine? Nina Dobrev teases everybody as a bad-girl-playing-good.

“Wishful Thinking” – How far is Damon willing to go to protect the various supernatural folks in his life? Here’s a little indication:

“A Monster” – Stefan recalls the early days of his vampirism, just one of several times “The Vampire Diaries” played dress-up this past season and just part of the arc that saw Paul Wesley tap into his dark side:

“The Curse” – Try watching this clip with somebody who has no idea what’s happening on “Vampire Diaries.” Moonstones? Curses? Klaus?