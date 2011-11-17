Watch: Wale drops videos with Rick Ross, for the ‘Ambitious Girl, and ‘Lotus Flower’

I like Wale’s new record overall because of it’s variety. It’s clear that Wale like a lot of variety in his ladies, too, judging from two new videos, plus another street clip with Rick Ross, all released this week.

“Ambition” was released early this month, but three vids dropped just this week, including today’s “Ambitious Girl.” It’s a love poem to a girl he hasn’t met yet, but she proves self-worth through the woman she aspires to be. She also just happens to be a stripper, y’know, to get herself through school. F’real. The slow-mo clip is otherwise well-shot, only a little gratuitous and well-meaning on the whole.

“Lotus Flower,” on the other hand, is a LOT gratuitious, but not without a good laugh by the end. Miguel lays down the bedroom-jamming refrain. I suddenly feel the need to wear a leotard?

And then there’s “Tats on My Arm,” with Bawse, both rhymers woofing all over this simple record for the club (and, of course, your local tattoo parlor).

Which is your favorite? Are any?