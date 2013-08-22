Watch: ‘What Not To Wear’ reveals behind-the-scenes chaos

08.22.13 5 years ago

“What Not to Wear” is mixing it up on Friday (Aug. 23, 10:00 p.m. on TLC) with a first-time-ever behind the scenes episode. Given that the makeover candidate seems, at best, extremely reluctant to give up her all-camo wardrobe, this may have been an attempt to salvage a show that didn’t end with a final reveal. It had to happen eventually, right? 

Viewers will get a glimpse at what goes into taping an episode of this long-running series, and will see what the producers and crew are saying behind the camera. This makeover also promises to be dramatic. I forecast tears!

Watch the clip from this week’s episode of “What Not to Wear” below.

TAGSWhat Not to Wear

