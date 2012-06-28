Watch: Whitney Houston in the new video for ‘Celebrate’ with Jordin Sparks

06.28.12 6 years ago

Whitney Houston makes one of her last video appearances in the clip for “Celebrate” from “Sparkle.”

The music video primarily focuses on Houston”s co-star Jordin Sparks and her buddies dancing around and frolicking both in additional footage and in scenes from the movie. There are only a few shots of Houston, many of them spliced into the video, and only one of her dancing.

[More after the jump…]

Sparks breaks character toward the end by sporting a Whitney Houston t-shirt, plus the video ends with a card reading “In loving memory of Whitney Houston.”

Hitfix’s Katie Hasty talked to Sparks about her role and working with Houston here.

“Sparkle” opens Aug. 17.

 

TAGSCelebrateJordin SparksSPARKLEwhitney houston

