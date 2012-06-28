Watch: Whitney Houston in the new video for ‘Celebrate’ with Jordin Sparks

Whitney Houston makes one of her last video appearances in the clip for “Celebrate” from “Sparkle.”
The music video primarily focuses on Houston”s co-star Jordin Sparks and her buddies dancing around and frolicking both in additional footage and in scenes from the movie. There are only a few shots of Houston, many of them spliced into the video, and only one of her dancing.
Sparks breaks character toward the end by sporting a Whitney Houston t-shirt, plus the video ends with a card reading “In loving memory of Whitney Houston.”
Hitfix’s Katie Hasty talked to Sparks about her role and working with Houston here.
“Sparkle” opens Aug. 17.
