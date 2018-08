Now I’m imagining an old school video game wherein an angry Zach Galifianakis runs around beating up mean cars for points. Ready, Player 1? Kick over that barrel, grab the bottle marked “XXX” hidden underneath, guzzle it, grow in size and orangeness, and demolish a BMW.

And once you’ve done all that, complete the final level by having your Zach attend an AA meeting and slowly and methodically go through all the 12 steps.