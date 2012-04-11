‘We Are Young’ from fun. continues its good time on the Billboard Hot 100

Fun.”s “We Are Young” continues to age gracefully on the Billboard Hot 100 as it spends its sixth week atop the chart.

In doing so, it also becomes the first song to sell 300,000 downloads for six consecutive weeks, according to Billboard. The Hot 100 tallies airplay, social media play/streaming and digital sales. “We Are Young” is the first song to surpass the 3 million mark in digital downloads this year.

No new titles enter the Top 10 this week so it”s really a matter of a little rearranging in the top tier. “Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye featuring Kimbra slides 3-2, a position he should easily hold as he appears on “Saturday Night Live” this week. The tune replaces Justin Bieber”s “Boyfriend,” which drops from 2 to 5. In between in the top 5 are The Wanted”s “Glad You Came,” which inches 4-3 and One Direction”s “What Makes You Beautiful,” which leaps 9-4, in part based on their appearance on “SNL” last Saturday.

In case you had any doubt that we are back in pop land after a long dry spell, that means No. 3-5 are occupied by teen idols. I don”t know if that”s ever happened. If so, it was at least 10 years ago when Backstreet Boys and N”Sync ruled supreme.

Nicki Minaj, whose album “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” is at the top of the Billboard 200, remains at No. 6 with “Starships,” while Flo Rida”s “Wild Ones” featuring Sia holds at No. 7, and Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” stays at No. 10. Kelly Clarkson”s “Stronger” falls 5-8 and Katy Perry”s “Part of Me” declines one from 8-9.