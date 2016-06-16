‘Supergirl’ Finally Casts Its Superman

Ever since Supergirl was first premiered – or really, since it was first announced – everyone has been wondering if Superman will show up and which actor will portray him. Although Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) has done a stellar job building a series around her, rather than her famous cousin, we still want to catch a glimpse of the Man of Steel. Earlier this month, it was officially announced that Superman will show up in the second season and now, we finally learn who will portray him: Tyler Hoechlin.

Tyler Hoechlin is best known for his role as Derek Hale on MTV's Teen Wolf but his other acting credits include Richard Linklater's recent Everybody Wants Some! and the two upcoming Fifty Shades of Grey sequels.

Of the casting, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said, “Greg and I have wanted to work with Tyler for ages, so this worked out perfectly because Tyler is Superman. We are so thrilled and humbled to add another amazing actor to the legacy of this iconic character.”

Superman will first make his appearance at the beginning of Supergirl's second season which will air Mondays this fall on The CW.