We might have Robin Williams to thank for Jessica Chastain

She's a two-time Academy Award nominee who has delivered impressive performances in films such as “The Tree of Life,” “The Help,” “Take Shelter,” “The Debt,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Mama” and the upcoming “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby.” She's been called the next Cate Blanchett or Meryl Streep (take your pick). Yes, Jessica Chastain is well on her way to earning the title of America's finest actress, and it turns out we may have Robin Williams to thank for her.

Chastain earned her stripes attending the prestigious Juilliard School. She was part of a class that included Michael Urie and Jess Weixler. She was able to attend the program through a scholarship funded by, yes, Robin Williams. With the iconic entertainer's passing on Monday, Chastain thanked Williams for his contribution to her life once more. In a post on her official Facebook page, Chastain remarked:

“Robin Williams changed my life. He was a great actor and a generous person. Through a scholarship, he made it possible for me to graduate college. His generous spirit will forever inspire me to support others as he supported me. He will forever be missed.”

So, from all of us who are huge fans of Ms. Chastain. Thank you, Robin. For everything.