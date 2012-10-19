We pick seven filmmakers we’d love to see make a ‘Justice League’ movie

Let’s be honest before we begin: whoever directs this film is walking into a situation where they are going to be in service of someone else’s vision, and that vision is going to consist of dozens of people’s visions, all of them combined into whatever that script ends up being. Before they have a director set, they’re going to have a script that they are committed to, that they’ve paid for quite dearly at this point, and that director is going to have to be willing to make that movie.
There are names that people always like to throw out for everything, names that are preposterous because they just aren’t going to do it. Instead of picking non-starters today like Terry Gilliam (no studio on Earth is pulling the trigger on a $150 million film with Gilliam at the helm), Lana and Andy Wachowski (they’re not interested and would much rather focus on their own material), or even Steven Spielberg (not gonna happen), we’re going to name ten artists we would like to see given free reign to make the material whatever they want to make it.
Some of these names you might expect based on my reviews and reportage over the years. Some of them you might not expect at all or even agree with. But all of these are people whose “Justice League” would get us in a theater opening weekend. Let’s see how many of these names you like, and who I’m overlooking, both of which I’ll expect plenty of in the comments section below.
Brad Bird
Remember that moment in “The Iron Giant”? You know the one I’m talking about. The big guy has decided to make a sacrifice for the boy he’s come to love, and he takes off, determined to meet a missile far enough away to avoid hurting anyone in the city, and as he rises, secure in knowledge that he has made a choice, and he is not a gun. He is not a weapon. He is something with a soul, a being capable of choosing, a machine with a moral compass. And that knowledge, that self-realization, fills him with faith and strength and, yes, love, and he closes his eyes. And he leans into it. And, practically giddy with the courage of knowing he is doing the right thing, he allows himself to invoke the name…
“Soooooooperman.”
Goose bumps, right? An amazing moment that says everything about the journey of this remarkable being, this Iron Giant, and a great example of how good Bird is at the Big Moment. He understands the superhero genre innately, and “The Incredibles” is further proof that he’s the right man for the job, but it goes deeper than that. Bird has an impeccable story sense, and when he made the jump to live-action with “Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol,” he proved he can create the same sort of excitement as in his animated work, and that he can handle a group dynamic. After all, much of “Ghost Protocol” is about the team, how they get cut off from all their support, how they trust each other and each contribute something particular, and ultimately, how they win as a team. That seems like a perfect warm-up for “Justice League” to us.
Juan Antonio Bayona
I have no idea how much “The Impossible” cost to make, but if you told me it was $100 million, I’d believe you, and if you told me $10 million, I’d also believe you. I’m sure it’s somewhere in between, but the reason I’m so confused is because the work he does in recreating a tsunami that sweeps in and destroys the Thailand resort is seamless and persuasive. Basically, it looks like he just staged a real tsunami and destroyed a small Southeast Asian country in the process.
More than that, though, is the way he uses the effects and the practical work and the combination of techniques to communicate emotion. The tsunami is incredibly upsetting because he makes it an experience, puts you in the midst of it. A “Justice League” movie has got to be about scale, and you want someone who won’t lose the human details in the midst of that kind of mayhem.
Joe Cornish
If he can take a group of muggers from threatening an innocent woman in the street to being unlikely saviors of the world and genuinely win over the audience in the process, then I would imagine he can figure out how to make the members of the Justice League look like the golden gods they are. He speaks fluent blockbuster, and even if “Attack The Block” is a small film, the way he solved the film’s visual questions, including the design of the aliens, is enough to suggest that he would give us a dynamic take on the familiar characters.
Guillermo Del Toro
Oh, the things I’ve seen. Look, Guillermo’s had a handle on comic book language since he began, and “Blade II” was his chance to prove that he was ready for big mainstream jobs. He did a great job of staging big-budget action on a fairly restrained budget. Both of the “Hellboy” films stretched their money as far as was humanly possible. But until you see what he’s doing with “Pacific Rim,” you have no idea what sound and fury he can summon. He is staging fights on a level we’ve never really seen from a giant studio movie, and that’s one of the things that could help distinguish a Justice League movie. If anyone can create a threat that would require Superman and Batman and The Flash and Green Lantern and Wonder Woman all concentrating their full attention on it, Guillermo can.
And I have a feeling Warner Bros. is going to be loving Guillermo when next summer rolls around. Here’s your chance to keep him in the family.
Nicolas Winding Refn
For many people, “Drive” was an introduction to the particular talents of Refn, and looking at that film, the first thought isn’t automatically “give this guy a superhero megafranchise.” What Refn has done over the course of his short and distinguished career is offer up intimate portraits of men who are pushed to some extreme place, who become almost emblematic in their behavior. The idea that the guy who shot “Valhalla Rising” or “Bronson” would be responsible for showing us what the most powerful people in the world are like when the pressure on them would break anyone else is exciting, to say the least.
After all, the whole point of this exercise is to imagine how many ways various directors might twist or bend our expectations for a film starring such larger-than-life figures. These are people with such a strong directorial voice that they might actually push through the system that has so far failed the DC movies so often, which has to happen if they’re going to really establish these as something special.
It might be easy to think, reading my reviews over the last decade or so, that I think Marvel is the pinnacle of all superhero filmmaking, but I want to qualify the praise I’ve given to various films that I view all of this as part of a continuum. I think there is so much room for growth within the spectrum of “superhero movies,” and part of seeing these films transcend the crass corporate impulses that drive their production is hiring the right people, people who will push instead of just imitating what’s already been done.
Mark Romanek
You want to see a superhero movie that looks like no other superhero movie? Mark Romanek was not the most audacious visual imagination of the Propaganda, nor was he the most surreal and anti-commercial of the bunch. When you look at his music video work, though, he’s very obviously a filmmaker. He had, in fact, made his first feature already by the time he became an MTV mainstay. Music videos were his safety net after “Static” came and went, and he worked with a truly odd and eclectic range of artists. En Vogue, De La Soul, Teenage Fanclub, The The, k.d. lang, Robyn Hitchcock, Iggy Pop., Lenny Kravitz, Madonna, David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, Macy Gray, No Doubt, Weezer, Eels, Sonic Youth, and Beck were all part of his time in music video, and he created some iconic images in those videos.
And, to be blunt, he could use the gig.
Romanek’s feature films are both strong, interesting pictures that seem to me to be uncompromised, and neither one of them proved to be particularly commercial. Like any artist working in film, he needs some financial success to point at so he can make other things that are personal to him. I have no doubt he could tell the story in big painterly strokes, and that it would be beautiful. I just have no idea if Warner would support him fully. If they did, I have a feeling we’d get something amazing as a result.
Robert Zemeckis
How has this not happened yet? How has Robert Zemeckis not been pulled into one of these already? I’d love to see what he would do with these icons, especially since he’s going to be coming at it based on the way the characters were defined when he was young. He’s not the same pop culture generation as many of the other names on this list, and that might make for a very interesting approach, one we haven’t seen.
Technically speaking, is there anyone on this list who you can honestly say is better at creating and executing amazing cutting-edge FX sequences? Zemeckis could show us things we’ve only ever seen in the comics before. Have you ever seen a George Perez panel where there are roughly 10,000 different characters all in the same panel? Well, Zemeckis would know how to do that, and he’d probably invent a new way of shooting things that would suddenly become the industry standard for how to show superpowered heroes at work and play. Holy cow… the more I think about this, the more I wonder why no one’s made this happen.
What about you? Who would be your ideal pick to do this, and setting aside the idea that they’re already developing the script, what would you do to bring the heroes together in a compelling way for both fans and first-time viewers?
Just as an FYI. The reason you may not recognize a lot of people in that photo, is because it is actually *2* teams. The Justice League and The Justice Society.
Wow. Great List. Personally, I would have my first pick be Robert Zemeckis, followed ever so closely by Brad Bird. Unless Warner Bros. hires a director with strong creative passion and an inherent talent for narrative focus that can also stage mind-bending set pieces, I would rather skip the entire endeavor. The last thing I want to see is a helmer being brought on board as a hired gun (Brett Ratner or, heaven forbid, Martin Campbell – loved his two 007 entries but Green Lantern was a monstrosity).
Fingers crossed that the executives make the right call.
This is insane. Someone brought this up last night, brilliant (though obvious in hindsight) idea. Many of us agreed.
Then I tweeted it to you, Kris, and Harry this morning, literally one minute before you posted this.
If Brad Bird is the “duh-doy!” answer to the question, “Who should direct Justice League,” why is he not also the duh-doy answer to, “Who should be the Master of the DC Filmic Universe?”
Give Brad Bird total control. Let him set the table to the Green Lantern sidequel, The Flash film, and the next Batman series.
Let him make the decisions that will bring us joy and wonder and excitement.
And Zemeckis is another duh-doy choice. I mean, we forget sometimes how great a filmmaker he is because he’s been so weirdly preoccupied with mo-cap for the last 10 years.
Why hasn’t WB Pictures backed a dump-truck full of that Dark Knight money they’ve been hoarding up to Brad Bird’s house, making him an offer he CAN’T refuse?
For a studio that’s been so ham-fisted with all but the Nolan-related films since 1980 or 1989 or so, they need to make this happen!
GREAT article, Drew.
Please No. He’ll meke them Rayndian Tragic Figures that have to put their selfish needs before the rest of the people because THEY ARE BETER THAN US.
Obviously where it says “meke” should say “make”. Mea culpa mea culpa mea maxima culpa, yada yada yada.
I don’t think Refn, Del Toro, Zemeckis and Cornish are that much more likely to be hired/take the gig than Gilliam, Wachowski Starship or Spielberg. Maybe if it was one of the solo movies…
Romanek seems to be in a funk (he almost did that Maleficent movie for Christ’s skae) so it’s believable. Bayona seems to be looking for more serious gig but you never know.
Brad Bird would be perfect. He’s the kind of commercial auteur who’s good with action AND characters and I can see him agreeing to it and Warner wanting him. But the success of MIGP means he can do something more original (like 1952).
Have Bird make the Justice League and be the Master of DC on Film, and let Zemeckis direct The Flash.
His knowledge of SFX and how to integrate it into story without overtaking the story would be PERFECT for The Flash.
Plus, his sense of wonder and whimsy works perfect for The Flash.
Rian Johnson. ‘Nuff said.
It is an interesting choice Mike. But Rian would never do it. He would want to write the script himself and not work off of someone else’s script for the material. Like I said, awesome choice but one that will never come to pass.
True, but Marvel gave Joss free reign to write Avengers, and look how that paid off.
What about Kathryn Bigelow? If she pulls off Zero Dark Thirty she should be at the top of the list.
Rian Johnson,Duncan Jones or Zack Snyder who’s already working on Man of Steel and has experience in superhero movies
Write a comment…You know who would be great to do a Justice League film? All the folks who work on Young Justice. Great storytelling.
Still upset the DC Nation block being moved has received so little attention.
Only one director has the ability to pull off something of this scale. Uwe Boll.
M night shamalyan* ;)
I haven’t even seen Mission Impossible but I still think Bird is a great choice based on The Iron Giant and The Incredibles. Zemeckis is the flashier name but I can’t think of any movie he’s directed that I really liked – on the other hand, I can think of a handful I came close to hating.
Not familiar enough with the rest of the list to offer an opinion so I cast my vote for Bird.
I’m not not attacking you here; I’m just honestly curious. You didn’t like Back to the Future and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
I liked Back to the Future but never considered it a classic (I know I’m in the great minority here). Never saw the sequels. I really didn’t like Roger Rabbit at all. Haven’t seen it for years so I couldn’t get into specifics. And I hated Gump and Polar Express. Too gimmicky for my tastes.
I like the idea of Brad Bird, but only if he writes it, too.
I have to admit, I don’t see Zemeckis or Refn being the types to take on this material. Not that they couldn’t do it, but I don’t get the sense that either of them are looking to do a superhero picture.
While he might not be a likely choice, Ruben Fleischer might be a solid choice to take on a Justice League film, both from an effects and character perspective. I wouldn’t be surprised Francis Lawrence would also be in the running. While I wouldn’t say the man has made a film which fully works as of yet, the man clearly has talent. With any luck, Catching Fire will be the film that hits it out of the park for him.
I know he’s already busy with another franchise, but J.J. ABRAMS would be my #1 choice. He can handle lagre-scale action, ensemble casts, and intimate character moments with equal verve.
What’s Alfonso Cuarón up to?
As fantastic as this article is, we’re going to lose our collective shit when they announce that they’re giving the reins to Brett Ratner.
Honestly though, depending on how Man Of Steel turns out, Snyder has to be the default frontline contender for the JL job, perhaps with the Nolan clan sheperding things.
Christopher McCulloch. I know this would never happen, but it’s the kind of thinking that brought Joss Whedon to the Avengers.
I can’t see Del Toro, Zemekicks, or Bayona even coming to close to directing this…Refn is soo way out in left field that I can’t even believe he was an honest contender.
Bird and Cornish belong on this list but even they are questionable.
Personally, I couldn’t care less about this project. It will most likely fail just like everything at DC does…yes EVERYTHING. The way WB is going this will probably be a “realistic” re-telling of a group of superheroes and I am just not interested in that. I don’t have any hope for this so frankly who cares who directs it.
“Refn is soo way out in left field that I can’t even believe he was an honest contender.”
During his promotion for “Drive,” Refn expressed that his dream project was to do a “Wonder Woman” film, so it’s hardly left field.
Brad Bird would push my interest in this film from the flickering candle flame that it currently is into “ground zero of an atomic blast”-level heat. However, I’d like to see Matt Reeves’ name get tossed around a little bit as well. It would be exciting to see the guy who can pull off both “Felicity” and “Cloverfield” get a crack at this.
I’d personally be alright with Reeves helming this too.
They should turn this into a horror movie and have Wes Craven direct. How tight would that be?
BRAD BIRD is awesome. At animation.
Am I the only one who thought that — as a whole — GHOST PROTOCOL was pretty flat? Maybe Bird would handle a superhero flick better, but I’m not as on board with him tackling JUSTICE LEAGUE as I would have been a year ago.
Drew,
I dig the list, seriously a good, interesting list of directors. As always, I do not agree with all of them but if any one of these guys took the chair I overall wouldn’t be complaining. The directors I agree with the most are Cornish, Bird and Zemecks.
I personally would go as far as to add Josh Trank, Duncun Jones, David Yates, Chris Columbus, and Neil Blomkamp.
I’d say Edgar Wright too but he’s too committed to Marvel at this point, huh?
Whoever they end up giving the gig to I can’t escape the feeling that the director will be flooded by “notes” during the process & if we’re lucky we’ll end up with something as “good” as GL.
File me under pessimistic until the reviews start coming in.
Wachowskis, The Wachowskis or Wachowski Starship, either of those works for me. Can’t believe you didn’t even include them on this list.
He mentioned them in the article, and pointed out that they are not interested and too busy with their own projects.
didn’t see, that my bad- i thought they would get their own section as to why they would be perfect rather than glossed over. they could finish jupiter ascending next year and have plenty of time to be wooed into it. their style and relationship would WB could be perfect
Drew, great wish list but I was hoping for some more realistic choices like Joe Cornish.
I’m assuming this needs to be the next gig for the director they select so doesn’t that take Brad Bird out of the running with his next project being ‘1952’?
Personally, I’d love to see Rian Johnson’s take on the new iteration of Batman so if he needs to do JL first, then so be it. I’m assuming he wouldn’t take it as he seems content to stick to his own original material (and power to him).
I’m not convinced he’d be the guy to oversee the whole DC Cinematic Universe but I Noyer’s suggestion of Ruben Fleischer. I also think this is a VERY realistic choice if Gangster Squad is a success for WB.
Anyone else have any realistic ideas?
I agree with this entire article. If any of these filmmakers sign on we’re in good hands. Going with Justice League as the next DC film is BY FAR the choice that makes the most sense, but only if they do it right.
These are all great choices, good work Drew. But you just know they’ll give the gig to some easily controlled uberhack like John Moore, Len Wiseman or JJ Abrams. If they hire Kurtzman Orci and Lindelof to write it we’ll know it’s all over. Fingers crossed they go the inspired Avengers-Whedon road though.
Obviously impossible dream pick?
MAD MEL GIBSON.
Braveheart is cinematic mythmaking at it’s very best and he’s one of the very few directors who stage big action with concise editing and clear geography. Imagine a “Kingdom Come”-esque Justice League with all the committed stylization of ‘The Passion’ or the existential threat of ‘Apocalypto’.
It’s unfortunate his personal life sours the conversation, because I think Mad Mel really is one of the boldest filmmakers we have. He has a few sequences that stand with the best of even Welles or Kurosawa. Would love to see his take on something so massive.
An aside: The Avengers was tonally action-comedy. Would love to see Justice League go action-tragedy.
John Carpenter would make a bang-up reasonably budgeted Justice League movie, probably with them stuck on the JL satellite, under siege from an outside force of faceless invaders (The Manhunters?).
Having rewatched John Carter again last night I would love to see Andrew Stanton given another shot at a franchise like this. That movie is filled with big moments. Carter in the books is a close prototype for Superman and a lot of superheroes and the film really sells that. Him or Brad bird would be stellar choices.