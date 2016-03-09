We say good-bye to Carson Eversleep on Stephen Colbert’s ‘Hungry for Power Games’

03.09.16 2 years ago

Another presidential candidate hopeful has dropped out of the race, so it's time for an installment of The Late Show's “Hungry for Power Games,” the skit that shows off how quickly Stephen Colbert can get a flamboyant wig on his head.

This time, we are saying good-bye to “Ambien-American” Ben Carson, who lethargically announced his exit from the race last week. 

Colbert's Julius Flickerman enlisted the services of his voiceless eunuch and carbonation refresher Andro to send Carson off. 

Good night, Ben Carson of District: ZZZZZZZZ. We know you'll sleep well.

