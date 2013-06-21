An explanation regarding the ‘early treatment’ for ‘Man Of Steel’

UPDATED – Last week, I called out another website for running a rumor that didn’t pass what I considered the basic sniff test of whether something is true or false. They stood by their source at the time, and they were upset because of what I wrote.
I would imagine they’re going to be very happy to read this update.
The treatment I referred to in this piece is absolutely, completely false. Fan-fiction, and nothing more. The source for this was trusted to me, but I can’t blame the source for my mistake. I made a giant rookie error because I was intrigued to see what I thought were the origins of the ideas behind one of my favorite films this summer. I did exactly what I have snarled at others about in the past: I bought it because I wanted to buy it.
I accept full responsibility for running the story and for doing so without putting the treatment through the same sort of screening process that I would expect others to use before writing about something. You, the HitFix readership, deserve and should expect better of me, and after seventeen years of doing this, I should know better as well.
I apologize, and instead of trying to make the mistake disappear, I will leave this here as a reminder that I can’t operate on blind faith, even when something comes from someone I trust.
I’ll say this for the author of the treatment: he made an astute educated guess about the content of the film based on what wasn’t much in the way of officially released materials when he wrote this in December of 2011. Seeing how close he came to the basic shape of things is surprising.
But again… this was my mistake completely. If I am going to ask you to trust my reporting, I can’t make this sort of error again. I treated this different than I would treat “breaking news” simply because the film was in theaters already, but that’s no excuse. Either you do the legwork so you can publish with confidence, or you don’t publish. That simple rule should apply every single time, and I am sorry I let this happen.
Good piece. I would have loved if they had mentioned Luthor at the end. Similar to the ending in Batman Begins.
True, but there were two quick and distinct background references to LexCorp so we know he exists in this DC/Superman universe.
Wow that doesn’t sound good at all. At least in comparison to what we got.
Waaay too familiar. And like you said it essentially turns Lois Lane back into the most inept reporter conceived.
I wouldn’t have mined a Luthor cameo, but we should be very thankful they did not make the above film. It’s… as you say too familiar. Too on the nose. It actually sounds kind of dreadful (really faster than a bullet stronger than a locomotive?)
Are there any childhood flashbacks in this version?
This version is horrible. The main reason I like MAN OF STEEL (and I think there are a lot of flaws) overall is that it isn’t like any of the Superman movies we have seen before.
I can’t believe how unemotional and boring this one sounds.
I feel like they swung the pendulum too far in the other direction. I’m glad they didn’t go with this one, but I would’ve liked a few more heroics as shown here in Man of Steel.
I fancy myself a Superman purist, enjoying all eras, but I’ve discovered in the last week that I am actually much more a fan of the Superman/Clark who has emerged since 1986. This film would have been too much a wink to Silver Age Superman, with the traveling roadshow that is Mark Waid’s Birthright as really the only tip of the hat toward modern readers. Making Lois an idiot again would have been beyond frustrating because, as a woman, I have spent the better part of my life wondering just how a Pulitzer winning investigative journalist could be so oblivious and self-absorbed. The 70s era Kidder Lois drove me toward writing, but she was nothing more than a thin penciling of a person. Bosworth was too young to be believable in the role. Adams, however, took Lois into the realm of a modern day His Girl Friday (one of my favorites). She was good at her job, got to go out and chase down the story and could still find something (or someone) at the end of the day in an equal (Walter Burns). Hildy didn’t love Walter because he kept her out of the way of harm, she loved him because he trusted her enough to get her own butt out of trouble. I can see the Adams version of Lois being much the same smart, capable and supporting kind of character. This original treatment would have ruined that – absolutely ruined it.
Same old blues. But it’s cool. Zod seems to be a veeeery poor character, but there are parts that I would like to see in a sequel. Overall, I think it’s a cool traditional Superman story, but it misses the point of being an origin story and doesn’t add much to the mythology. Maybe that’s why some parts would fit better in a sequel. You know, now that we understand this character, now that we’re familiar with his personal issues and this new “more sci-fi” context, maybe they can go a little more traditional in the next one.
Drew, are you sure this is legit? I read the exact same treatment (4.5B, posted on The Tracking Board) a couple days ago and it was so poorly-written that I stopped halfway through. It read like a fan treatment trying to make sense of footage from the trailers. But what really set my alarm off was that Snyder’s name is on the front (along with Goyer and Nolan’s, obviously). We know that at least a first draft of the script was complete before Snyder was ever brought on board. He and his wife have both said in recent interviews that Chris and his wife personally waited on Snyder as he read it. So why would they then revert back to a treatment after Snyder was brought on board? Also, aren’t Nolan and Goyer known for note-carding the hell out of each and every scene, getting it just right before writing? A process they confirmed for this project as well. This version seems so far off the final product that I can’t imagine it getting past the initial notecard stage.
I agree, re: both the quality and Snyder’s involvement being suspicious. Not to mention, Nolan has always said it was Goyer’s unique take that drew him in and if that’s the result… then I have to assume Nolan had never heard of Superman and must have thought Goyer created the character.
Exactly, Arash. There’s nothing all that unique or special about this take. I went back and read the first few pages just to make sure I wasn’t crazy and really, there’s just no way it was written by professionals on the level of Goyer and Nolan. Lines like “We learn that Kryptonian scientists have recently learned…” are scattered throughout. Not to mention, the part of Krypton where everything is happening is referred to as “Kryptonopolis.” I know it’s cannon, but do we really think Goyer and Nolan would actually call it “Kryptonopolis”? There are also just too many segments and sentiments throughout that could never be shown visually. I know it’s only a treatment, but, at the very least, it just doesn’t have the pacing and tact of a professionally-written guideline. There aren’t even act breaks. Just 12 straight pages of really long paragraphs.
Granted, it could have been written by an assistant, based on a draft, but I stand by my previous claim. Not only has Goyer said the story stayed pretty much the same since its inception, but a treatment, much less an actual draft, would have never made it this far past the notecard stage, which Nolan is famous for. Not to mention, I’ve now seen a few posts both here and in the reddit thread claiming this is taken from a previously-posted fan story. Which, again, would make perfect sense. It’s simply trailer moment after trailer moment strung together with together with quite a bit of speculation.
I have no idea if it’s legit or not, although I’m inclined to trust Drew. I will say that I have read some early treatments of various films written by writers even more accomplished than Goyer that were no more professional than this. This may have been essentially just a brainstorming session on paper. Treatment can mean a lot of different things, not just a formal outline.
Very true. If it’s for internal use only, for just a few people, I could see it taking this form. I trust Drew as well. He’s one of the most sane, level-headed guys out there, who always seems to do his homework. It’s just with this document, in particular, too many things about it scream fake. Both within the document and what we know of the circumstances surrounding it.
Took one quick Google search to find the entire treatment, posted word-for-word, at ComicBookMovie back in December 2011…
[www.comicbookmovie.com]
Confirmed as written by a poster named “Vadakin.”
Drew, I love your work. Always have. But you’re better than this.
No it’s not legit. I wrote it based on what little info there was on Man Of Steel back in 2011. It wasn’t even supposed to be a fake treatment. It was just a bit of fun and for kicks I put it on a random AICN talkback in December 2011 and a few sites picked it up as being real. 18 months later and I see a link to this article, claiming it’s an early Goyer draft treatment.
I don’t know if that’s a compliment or an insult. Ha.
Vadakin, thanks for clearing that up. Didn’t mean to knock it as fan-fiction or anything like that. For what it is, it’s not bad. Was simply commenting on the fact that it didn’t read like a truly professional document (and from what you’re saying, it sounds like it wasn’t trying to be either). In that sense, I’m just kind of shocked Drew fell for it. Surprised this story hasn’t been updated yet either.
RobHoff, I sent an email and a tweet a couple of hours ago but got no response.
I actually wrote this in a single night, basically making it up as I was going along. It was basically a rundown of what I thought the plot could be (with some of my own concepts, like the bullet train sequence, thrown in) back when I knew a lot less about the film. Had I been writing a treatment it would have been a lot more refined and concise.
Incidentally, just because I want to be nitpicky, Drew got a couple of things wrong. For instance, the military doesn’t lure Zod to Metropolis. That would be just stupid. Zod goes there himself to draw out Superman having realised that’s where Superman has been seen most.
I do find it funny though that my 18 month old fake plot addresses the two things that people are having issues with in the final film – how to deal with Zod and collateral damage.
This is a fan theory published before, not by Nolan or Goyer. Also, I hate the conventional Lois Lane and Daily Planet and am very glad Nolan and Goyer didn’t go for them.
I think I would have preferred something in between both versions. I like the treatment’s Krypton opening better (the opening in the final film is, to me, a complete mess), and I like that someone actually gets off the planet. Jor-El’s “We can’t leave” in the final film makes little sense because one scene earlier he was arguing for the Council to evacuate.
Anyway, I also would have liked the bullet train rescue. I really wish Superman had one real rescue in the film before he surrenders to Zod, something to introduce himself to people other than surrendering.
That said, the final film seems to have quite a bit more Smallville, and that’s the best stuff about it. And I absolutely love the movie’s take on Lois Lane, and how that particular dynamic has been shaken up.
So… somewhere in the middle?
I think the implication was the children, because he goes out of his way to explain that the rest of them are basically too far gone already (in how they think).
I’m so tired of Lex Luthor. Everyone keeps wanting him to show up next film and I really hope he doesn’t.
Thanks, Drew! Fascinating look at what might have been and the evolution of the team’s story. I was thrilled with the product we wound up with, very happy all the decisions to become less familiar were made. It felt fresh, and agree with you that we got to see Superman learn as be fought. Excited for many more stories from this team with similar decision making!
Thanks for this article Drew! I love inside scoop like this and appreciate you sharing with all of us.
While the movie really made up for things in the pathos and punching departments there is some iconography in this treatment that that would have served the final version well. Virtually all the successful super hero movies accomplish that without looking cheesy. Even in Nolan and Goyer reinventions like Batman Begins we got nods like the Joker’s card at the end. So, yeah, while I don’t have a problem with most of the through line of the final film, I would have liked it if they’d kept a lot of the elements including the train and subsequent capturing of the saboteurs, General Lane and an ongoing antagonism with the military, and the survival of both the ship and the ‘Fortress’ which are great elements already lost to subsequent movies. And, again with Batman Begins in mind, I was indeed disappointed that one of the ending beats did not foreshadow Lex as an adversary and opportunistic rebuilder of Metropolis. Mostly, though, whether it was the lack of protecting innocents in Metropolis prior to the Grand Central scene, or the crossing of the ‘No killing line’ in general, I continue to have a bad taste in my mouth about the death of Zod. Especially seeing here how they’d already figured out an internal logic that allowed them to keep the ship and send Zod back to the Zone without ‘crossing the streams’ of the two Phantom drives.
This would have been a hundred times better than what we got. For me, personally, there’s a better structural flow to this treatment than what we got in the actual movie, which was a structural mess in terms of screenwriting. Just my opinion.
God, finally someone understands
There were some things in this original treatment that I prefer…such as Jonathon not dying from the tornado….but I prefer the movie’s version of pretty much everything else.
I still don’t understand the venom against this movie. I’m sure some people out there just honestly didn’t enjoy it. But I have a feeling many of the more vocal people have ulterior motives. Maybe it’s a little Nolan backlash, or Snyder hatred. Or maybe they can’t accept change of any kind…
Man of Steel was one of the best theatrical experiences I’ve had in my 33 years.
I think that a large portion of the very loud criticism is people and critics who feel that there has been one proven formula for comic films (Marvel), which is actually kind of similar in style (Technicolor) to the old Superman films. The Marvel films do, of course, build in modern cynicism with the snark and jokes every 10(ish) minutes too. They don’t get that the Silver Age (big cartoony Superman) actually ended in the comics 5 (or so) years before Superman I, and that there has been 30(+) years of character change and growth since those films were released. This film is the Superman I have been reading since the mid-80s, all of the good and the bad that made him who he is.
An interesting thing I read (I think Goyer said it), is that the DC heroes have to be handled in a totally different way because heroes like Superman were introduced 20(+) years before most of the big Marvel heroes. Heroes like Superman came out of the Depression, while heroes like Spider-Man were a product of the 60s, and because of that you have a completely different tone.
it does sound a little boring compared with what we got
It sounds kind of boring. I’m glad we got what we got, flawed and all, I bet the sequel would be better.
“Zod begins to target civilians to keep Superman busy. Superman realizes what Zod is doing, and he takes off, away from the city, so Zod has no choice but to follow him.”
While I prefer all the Lois choices in the final film, that alone would have made a world of difference to me, solving the biggest problem with the film.
The treatment does seem way too similar to that of 1976’s Superman but one thing I truly love about the treatment is how they spend more time in Krypton. I don’t know a lot about the viewers, but personally, I thought the opening sequence was the best part of the entire film because it felt “other worldly”- something that Superman is. It was so exotic and I loved the way the scene portrayed all aspects of Hans Zimmer’s music; it blended the elements really well – there was Zod’s brooding tunes with a piano background, representing Jor-El’s sadness of seeing his son leave, and music to accompany the action. If they expanded further in that opening sequence and spent more time in Krypton, I would’ve loved it. Personally, I look at “Man of Steel,” has a science fiction action film. It feels like a larger journey. The action, as many would agree, was too much and didn’t make logical sense within its boundaries. In the treatment, I feel as if less people would’ve died and Superman would have more experience with saving people (as he does in Metropolis) before his showdown with Zod or Fhora. I don’t like how in the treatment, Zod kills his wife. I enjoyed Zod as a general dying for his planet. It made General Zod into a respectable villain, with shades of Bane. Overall, I think the final product is better but I wouldn’t count out the treatment – the final script has puzzling moments, such as the big showdown in Metropolis, which leads to Superman killing Zod, something I realized the filmmakers tried to do in order to show a darker Superman, but it came out as senseless. In the final script, he learns to control his anger in the past (as we see when kids tried to provoke him) but he kills Zod, right after he carelessly lets numerous buildings in Metropolis get tore down into pieces. At least in the treatment, he brings Zod back to the farm. But I did like the flashbacks and twists and overall, as I said before, the final works better the treatment but I wouldn’t cancel out the treatment so easily.
At least in this version Superman actually manages to protect people.
Sir, just want to say I love the concept of this article and would love to see more like it.
Agreed. Even though it turned out to be fan fiction, I really enjoy articles along these lines.
I am much happier with the film that we got… I know some people complain about some of the changes and whatnot, but I think that by breaking down a lot of the familiar tropes of the character/universe of Superman we got something more interesting. People have been talking about it and are engaged (one way or another), and because of that this is the film* of the summer for me. This treatment sounds like something they needed to get out there so that they could dissect it and move past it.
I loved the idea of Superman/Kal/Clark never having thrown a punch, and learning and making mistakes along the way. Dreadful, huge mistakes in some ways, but it gives him an arc to follow over the inevitable Trilogy, rather than arriving on the scene as a fully formed and inscrutable Hero. We have that story, and it will always exist.
I am more than happy to follow this new direction and see where these guys take Superman.
I don’t understand Drew how you or anyone can praise a movie for changing the source material so drastically? If in the new Star Wars movie Luke was a girl and instead of lightsabers they had laser whips u and everyone else would have a fit.
This second treatment is Superman. It looks like it offers hope, shows Clark as a hero and someone who grows up to be a man we can live up to. The thing I really love is the portrail of Jonathan KEnt in this. This is the father that helps a man become a hero.
Can’t seem to register, but uh, I wrote this back in December 2011. It’s not real. Here’s the link to a CBM article that picked it up at the time:
[www.comicbookmovie.com]
And here’s where I originally posted it:
[www.eyesskyward.com]
Move all, nothing to see here, return to agreeing that this is the Superman movie we’ve all been waiting for while staring at one another dead-eyed
Incidentally, I have no idea where this whole “Treatment 4.5B” thing came from. Someone’s obviously been messing with you Drew.
@ Edexley: So if we don’t agree with you, it’s somehow “dead-eyed”?
I’d argue that people wanting things to be just like Donner did it (and then Singer) 35 years ago and not accepting a new, more fitting interpretation of Superman for the current era, one that finally takes the character seriously, is a more “dead-eyed” take.
Personally between this half assed treatment and the final script, added to the Swiss cheese of plot holes that was DKR, I think we’ve learned that Goyer has lost his chops. Or maybe his good scripts were flukes. Or maybe something else. I didn’t care for many of the changes to the mythology in MoS, simply because they felt forced. To me MoS felt like a Superman movie written by someone who hates Superman. The Lois Clark Supes love triangle? Gone. Kryptonite? Gone. Superman stopping crime? Gone. Pa Kent’s natural death making Clark realize that regardless of being Superman, even he is powerless at times? Gone. And all with cheap substitutions just to be “different”.
It’s not that I mind changes. It’s that I thought these changes were made just to make changes. So what we got was a mess of a script with plot holes and story convenience up the ass.
Meanwhile, this more traditional treatment feels like someone trying to get the mythology beats in there without any real understanding of why they exist.
If you only like Batman, stick to him. Don’t try to turn other heroes into him
The traditional treatment as you call it was written based on spy pics, rumours and set reports of Man Of Steel. Had I been writing something original, it would have been somewhat different.
Vadakin,
I didn’t realize that this was not the “real” treatment. I was working with the assumption that this was Goyer’s actual treatment, rather than what it really is. Thanks for clarifying.
Huh. I’m pretty sure Superman stopping Zod & Co. from destroying Earth qualifies as “stopping crime.”
Sorry that there weren’t any bank robbers, etc., for him to stop in this one. Having a character with the powers Superman has should mean raising the stakes a bit beyond purse snatchers, car theives, or goofball crooks plotting a big real estate scam.
Also, thank goodness that, for once there was NO Kryptonite. It’s been a crutch that lazy writers use to weaken Superman for far too long. So we constantly get stories where this somehow plentiful rock is always being used to allow inferior opponents to tip the scales in their favor. And then we get a powerless Superman who gets beat up again and again. Honestly, what’s the point in all that?
I hope the sequels (and any Justice League films that might happen) complete ignore Kryptonite altogether. Why would a rock from his homeworld hurt him? If they became radioactive, why wouldn’t it harm everyone? It was always a dumb concept.
And the “love triangle”? Ick. Who the hell cares (aside from you)? This movie toned the mushiness for once, and gave us a fully powered Superman battling a global threat that’s worthy of the character. It was (finally) a sci-fi movie, which is exactly what I always wanted a Superman film to be.
It also had the character grappling with loss, and making the difficult decision to let his homeworld go in favor of his adopted world. He may not be human, but he made the decision to stand with humanity and this movie explores just what it means, exactly, to be human.
It’s more than just being born a human, it’s also the choices one makes. Difficult choices at that.
The movie also deals with how Earth would react to the existence of alien life. No other Superman tales have really dealt with that before.
This is NOT Batman in Superman’s clothing. You’re just sore that this isn’t a perpetually sunny Superman that you saw back in 1978. The character hasn’t always been that sunny in the comics either.
Shaun,
Calm down and don’t assume to know what I am or am not sore about. I am not missing the 78 flick and I’m well aware of what the comics are like.
Maybe I wasn’t clear… So…
I’m sore because this movie had a horrible script. If you read my post, you would also see that I said I have no problem with change, just that in this crappy version, the change feels forced.
I’m glad this movie resonates so much for you. I wish I too could trick myself into seeing this flick as being more than the shallow cash grab it felt like for me.
This supposed treatment is the work of fan fiction. You can find it posted here: [www.eyesskyward.com]
Looks like it’s based on first draft details:
movies.cosmicbooknews.com/content/superman-man-steel-2012-movie-rumors-recap-and-more-lex-luthor
This is EXACTLY why so many in Hollywood HATE Drew – he jumps on drafts of things to “review” and inadvertently helps kill writers’ visions by judging a draft he knows not the origin of. Was it an original spec draft? A studio notes draft? A producer’s draft for sh*ts + giggles?
I’m glad this happened – perhaps drew will now realize his “job” as he calls it is destroying and judging others’ incomplete works because he believes he knows better.
Choke on it and learn for once.
This is who you are, McWeeny. This is the kind of writer you’ve always been. No honor, no dignity, no understanding of the film industry. I agree with Dave: hopefully you learn from this situation, otherwise you’ll just continue being as arrogant and misinformed as we know you to be.
I’d rather be Drew McWeeny, a guy who made an honest mistake, than a couple of bitter jackasses who kick people when they’re down to compensate for their own personal failures. Choke on the complete nothings that are your lives, gentlemen.
On the other hand, it did make me kind of internet famous for five minutes. If anyone from Warners is out there, I’ve got a killer idea for Wonder Woman…. worth a shot, ha.
As for Drew being duped, well my original text was on a forum, on an AICN talkback and on CBM. There was no document to speak of, certainly no titles, no draft number and no claims of authorship by Snyder, Goyer or Nolan. So it appears that whoever sent this to drew took my original text and tried to make it look official by adding those things.
@DAVE AND ALAN B. DIPSHITS, it’s sad that McWeeny’s lazy inability to peruse the net (remember the document that was on THREE websites) is seen as an “honest mistake”. If he did THE BARE MINIMUM, he could have unearthed the truth, which is HIS JOB. But, sure, go on rationalizing the lazy, incompetent behavior because it is “honest” … whatever the fuck that means.
I much prefer the present movie version, but I would have kept some the Daily Planet aspects: Clark on the rig undercover and a nice rivalry between him and Lois Lane (without the train bit) and a cameo of Lex Luther.
Drew, you couldn’t have handled this mistake any better, well done. Everybody screws up stuff at work, usually multiple times a day. Shouldn’t be kicking yourself, just be careful I guess.
Hey Drew, I keep reading your stuff because it´s interesting most of the time, although some other times you seem to have a chip on your shoulder, and have a know-it-all attitude that I find disgusting, to be honest. Whenever you reply to some comment, you make sure to appear “above” it, almost childlike. That said, what you just did here was honest and ballsy, and I just had to say it.
Thanks Drew. Mistakes happen. What matters is that you own up, apologize and clarify ASAP, which is exactly what you did. That’s the mark of a true professional.
Ahhh Drew, you know I love you (man) but I think you’re trying to have your cake and eat it here.
When you write “I apologize, and instead of trying to make the mistake disappear, I will leave this here as a reminder that I can’t operate on blind faith, even when something comes from someone I trust.”, well you did make the mistake disappear, as someone who didn’t read the original piece this update is lacking context without it.
I just think, especially give that line I quoted, you should’ve added this update to the original article rather than replacing it.
Anywho, still looking forward to your KA2 set visit & whatever else you have coming up.
Agree – most websites leave the original post/story when posting a correction like this to give the context.
Where’s the original piece?
This is the Superman movie for those who just want explosions and action without any real character development. By the end of this movie, I could not care less what happened to any of these characters. I felt no reason to be invested into the lives of any of them. If the writers had combined the best of “Superman Returns” and “Man of Steel”, they might actually have developed a worthwhile Superman movie.
“I apologize, and instead of trying to make the mistake disappear, I will leave this here as a reminder that I can’t operate on blind faith, even when something comes from someone I trust.”
Really? So where is the original article then?
Even if the treatment is fake, I’d like to read your thoughts about it, both in light of your opinion, which I value (eventhough I think your appraisal of MoS is misguided), and your level of professionalism.
I hate to say this, but Vadakin you lie like a rug and thanks to those that question the truth. I am the real creator for this so called treatment for man of steel. I didn’t even know my idea would be taken and turn into a full feature film. I had started my brainstorming in 2003 working on how to get to the main event. All of this cease after watching a disappointing superman returns on 6/21/06. I figured it was time to reboot Superman so I had pitch my idea in Irving, TX thinking hey maybe this could get me into the film industry, but instead I got a slap to the face. Someone took my ideas, start tying up what they wanted and put their name on it like they wrote it. I see it was even purchase by WB. To even let everyone know that this so called treatment was only a recording without my permission. Tell them to go ahead and play the recording. That is why they kept going back to this as a treatment. It’s because I gave them the all of these idea that was very similar to the outcome of the man of steel. All they had to do is choose one idea. From giving Clark an origin with the same element as Bruce Banner wondering off to job to job as a John Dow from a television series called the Incredible Hulk, speaking in codes throughout the film, helping people without thinking meaning I’m Superman I just don’t know it yet and yes I had an option to kill Zod or not. Also, there was a brainstorm of Zod having a machine to change the earth atmosphere to match Krypton. I just didn’t have a name for it, but I see they came up with it. Even in the recording I chose the director Zack Snyder for his vision and Mr. Nolan because of Batmen begins. I even came up with a way to get man of steel 2 started. Trust me the man of steel is design in codes and I am waiting for them to break it down for you guys because I know that I can. Why because I the one that made the elements for each sense even for the ones they didn’t even chose. Remember I have been working on this for how long now? So that in each film there is a different meaning. So don’t pay that close attention to what is thrown in front of you. Look at what isn’t given to the people about how they really got the man of steel idea. Even from the car bouncing off of superman shoulder. I got all the way up to 9 superman man movies 2 of them being justice league movies. So yes the rumors are true the treatment is fan made and Drew there is nothing to be sorry for. You were on the right track you just didn’t look deep enough and yes the film could have went any direction. Depending on the producer to either continue in the direction of superman return or pushing this vision of a fan made Goku man of steel.
