“Late Night” writer Michelle Wolf returned to Seth Meyers' couch to play everybody's favorite broken Broadway baby, Grown-Up Annie. She's here to remind you that the sun will come out tomorrow (if she makes parole) and that you don't have to bet your bottom dollar. Just bet your bottom. She did that a few times and lost.
We Would Party With Grown-Up Little Orphan Annie
Louis VIrtel 08.07.14 4 years ago
