‘Weeds’ vet Martin Donovan takes ‘pivotal role’ in Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man’

(CBR) Martin Donovan has joined the cast of “Ant-Man.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Weeds” and “The Lottery” actor Martin Donovan has been cast in Marvel's “Ant-Man” in an unspecified role. While no concrete details are known about the mystery role, the part is reportedly “pivotal” to the film's plot.

In addition to a number of roles in television series like “Homeland,” “Hannibal” and more, Donovan has appeared in many of Hal Hartley's films, including the upcoming indie film “Ned Rifle” alongside Aubrey Plaza.

Donovan joins the already-announced cast of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang; Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, as well as Corey Stoll, John Slattery and more.

Directed by Peyton Reed, “Ant-Man” hits theaters July 17, 2015.