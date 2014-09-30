Weezer play on the moon for ‘Shack’ music video, stream full new ‘Alright’ album

09.30.14 4 years ago

Weezer take one giant leap for mankind in the new music video for their single “Back to the Shack.”

In a Warren Fu-directed clip that would spin Neil deGrasse Tyson into an utter conniption, the rock quartet heads to the moon, because why the heck not.

The band has also started streaming their new album, “Everything Will Be Alright In The End,” in full, for anybody who wants to test the wares before its Oct. 7 release next week. Check it out via iTunes Radio. The 11-song album includes a guest appearance from Best Coast”s Bethany Cosentino, and is the band's ninth studio set and their first since 2010's “Hurley.”

