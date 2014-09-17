Weirdest Late-Night Clip This Month: Seth Meyers Wants Quiet

Most talk shows could stand to be weirder. Even Jimmy Fallon, who is dominating the genre at the moment, could stand to throw more at us than celebrity ping-pong matches and broad caricature sketches. Thankfully, Seth Meyers felt like weirding us out last night.

The “Weekend Update” vet just wanted some peace and quiet in the middle of his show, so he brought out his baseball cards and prepared to settle in for serene moment. It didn't go according to plan. Observe, squint, and marvel at this.