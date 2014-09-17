Weirdest Late-Night Clip This Month: Seth Meyers Wants Quiet

#Late Night With Seth Meyers #Seth Meyers
09.17.14 4 years ago

Most talk shows could stand to be weirder. Even Jimmy Fallon, who is dominating the genre at the moment, could stand to throw more at us than celebrity ping-pong matches and broad caricature sketches. Thankfully, Seth Meyers felt like weirding us out last night.

The “Weekend Update” vet just wanted some peace and quiet in the middle of his show, so he brought out his baseball cards and prepared to settle in for serene moment. It didn't go according to plan. Observe, squint, and marvel at this. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Late Night With Seth Meyers#Seth Meyers
TAGSLATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSseth meyers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP