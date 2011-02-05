WGA Awards give Christopher Nolan and ‘Inception’ their first major guild awards

The surprise of the WGA Awards this evening was not that Aaron Sorkin duplicated his USC Scripter win in the best adapted screenplay category, but that Christopher Nolan won his very first guild honor of any kind in the original screenplay race for “Inception.”

Nolan, who was shockingly left out of the best director race at the Academy Awards for “Inception,” has previously been nominated numerous times by the Producer’s and Director’s Guilds for “Memento,” “The Dark Knight” and “Inception” only to lose every time. Thankfully, his fellow screenwriters ended that streak tonight. It is something of a breakthrough from his peers and considering the complexity of his “Inception” screenplay is richly deserved. Nolan also beat out strong competition from the writing teams behind “The Kids Are All Right” and “The Fighter.” He’ll face a tougher challenge on Oscar night against “The King’s Speech” which was not eligible because of strict Writer’s Guild rules.

The other major film winner of the night was “Inside Job” for documentary.

The awards were handed out in a bi-coastal satellite ceremony in both Los Angeles and New York.