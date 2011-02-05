WGA Awards give Christopher Nolan and ‘Inception’ their first major guild awards

The surprise of the WGA Awards this evening was not that Aaron Sorkin duplicated his USC Scripter win in the best adapted screenplay category, but that Christopher Nolan won his very first guild honor of any kind in the original screenplay race for “Inception.”
Nolan, who was shockingly left out of the best director race at the Academy Awards for “Inception,” has previously been nominated numerous times by the Producer’s and Director’s Guilds for “Memento,” “The Dark Knight” and “Inception” only to lose every time. Thankfully, his fellow screenwriters ended that streak tonight. It is something of a breakthrough from his peers and considering the complexity of his “Inception” screenplay is richly deserved. Nolan also beat out strong competition from the writing teams behind “The Kids Are All Right” and “The Fighter.” He’ll face a tougher challenge on Oscar night against “The King’s Speech” which was not eligible because of strict Writer’s Guild rules.
The other major film winner of the night was “Inside Job” for documentary.
The awards were handed out in a bi-coastal satellite ceremony in both Los Angeles and New York.
It nice to see nolan finally win, because it actually the best ORIGINAL screenplay of the bunch, including the king’s speech
May be more original than The King’s Speech, but it’s not better.
Well deserved (& I loved “The Kids Are All Right”). The very enjoyable “The King’s Speech” is set to sweep the Oscars, but the truly memorable movies this past year are “Inception”, “The Social Network” & “Never Let Me Go”.
I can think of 30 movies that came out this year that are better than “Never Let Me Go.”
Well it’s about time. I hope in the future he gets even MORE recognition. This isn’t the last we’ve heard of Nolan.
About time. Nolan worked way too hard on that script not to get anything.
Why is this so?: “”The King’s Speech” which was not eligible because of strict Writer’s Guild rules.”
The King’s Speech was not a signatory to the Writers Guild contract. Don’t worry, it’s going to
win the Oscar for Original Screenplay.
He had the best original screenplay this year it was thought provoking and emotional… and set up amazing action scenes and had interesting supporting characters… king’s speech is full of errrors and sounds more like the writer speaking than the characters
A more original concept doesn’t necessarily make for a better screenplay.
Yes, The King’s Speech will unfortunately win the Oscar for Original Screenplay…Weinstein will see to that :-/
(@ jonny bon) yes it is. that is all
Wrong place to respond, and no it isn’t.