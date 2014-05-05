WGN America’s ‘Salem’ renewed for second season

“Salem” is returning for a second season.

WGN America has officially renewed the supernatural chiller for another 13 episodes to debut next year, the network has announced. The show is the network's first-ever original scripted drama.

“I could not be more thrilled or more proud of our cast, writers and crew who made this show come alive,” said series writer and co-creator Brandon Braga in a statement. “The fans have been fantastic and we plan to continue keeping them on the edge of their seats.”

Starring Janet Montgomery, Shane West, Seth Gabel, Xander Berkeley, Ashley Madekwe, Tamzin Merchant, Elise Eberle and Iddo Goldberg, “Salem” has been a success for the network, with its premiere episode bringing in 3.4 million total viewers and 1.5 million viewers in the coveted 18-49 demo (Live + 7). Three episodes have aired so far.

“Salem” centers on Captain John Alden (West), who returns to his titular hometown to find it in the midst of a witch panic. Little does he know that his former love Mary Sibley (Montgomery) – now married to John's wealthy nemesis George Sibley (Michael Mulheren) – is secretly the ruling witch in town whose underlings are orchestrating the witch trials.

“Salem” airs Sundays at 10pm on WGN America.

Are you a fan of “Salem”? Let us know by voting in the poll below.