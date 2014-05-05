WGN America’s ‘Salem’ renewed for second season

“Salem” is returning for a second season.
WGN America has officially renewed the supernatural chiller for another 13 episodes to debut next year, the network has announced. The show is the network's first-ever original scripted drama.
“I could not be more thrilled or more proud of our cast, writers and crew who made this show come alive,” said series writer and co-creator Brandon Braga in a statement. “The fans have been fantastic and we plan to continue keeping them on the edge of their seats.”
Starring Janet Montgomery, Shane West, Seth Gabel, Xander Berkeley, Ashley Madekwe, Tamzin Merchant, Elise Eberle and Iddo Goldberg, “Salem” has been a success for the network, with its premiere episode bringing in 3.4 million total viewers and 1.5 million viewers in the coveted 18-49 demo (Live + 7). Three episodes have aired so far.
“Salem” centers on Captain John Alden (West), who returns to his titular hometown to find it in the midst of a witch panic. Little does he know that his former love Mary Sibley (Montgomery) – now married to John's wealthy nemesis George Sibley (Michael Mulheren) – is secretly the ruling witch in town whose underlings are orchestrating the witch trials.
“Salem” airs Sundays at 10pm on WGN America.
Please renew Salem for season 3 in 2016. This is one of the best shows period! I do not want the story to end. I really hope that they do not let down the fans by ending Salem after just two short seasons. If they do end the series , then there should be at least a movie, or a book to really show the complete story. All I can say is please do not let the fans down, and renew this great show.
Women have had hard times over so many centuries. One of the worst blows of fate was the witch hunts, where everybody became a devil by denouncing little liked neighbors/competitors etc. and when women were burnt just because clergy was terrified by their own sexual feelings and because of the female period etc. – sounds silly and disgusting? Well it was. And one of the modern achievements is that there are almost equal rights for men and women – don’t get me wrong, women get to feel injustices from men any day still (and not only in poorer countries and not only biologically or payroll-wise), but we are slowly approaching a delicate balance. And though many achievements of feminism have been buried again by dumb men- and beauty-focused women since the 80s, some insights have trickled through crusted brains. And suddenly there is a show who destroys all those wins and bombs us back into times where women were burned at stakes partly because of characterless men and partly because of other jealous dumb women – super bummer. And why exploit this delicate subject? Just for cheap audience winning tricks. Don’t get me wrong, I like supernatural shows, but why do they have to take place in Salem at this time where so many innocents where tortured to death? We have finally realized that these doings were horrible and wrong, and then this show postulates that there have been real and particularly evil witches – which would justify the witch hunts! It’s like/ as wrong as if there was a show about Jews in 1940 being evil warlocks which have to be stopped by being gassed – horrible, tasteless, wrong idea? EXACTLY!!! And I do not want to get started about the disgusting cruelty towards animals. Enough hideous children still seem to think that blowing up frogs and cutting off rat tails etc. etc. are nothing bad!!! Disgusting, the makers should be ashamed!