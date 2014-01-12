What do you think of Jennifer Lawrence’s Golden Globes dress?

Like everybody else ever, I love Jennifer Lawrence. Not only is she an amazing actress, she’s been impeccable on the red carpet since before most of us knew who the hell she was (“Winter’s Bone” fans, go ahead and be smug). But tonight at the Golden Globes, I have questions. What do you think of her dress?

Yes, she looks great, as usual. Make-up? Perfect. I love the short hair, don’t you? But… it’s that second black band that’s throwing me. It creates a bit of booty, I guess, but it also makes the dress look a little like a bedsheet she tossed on. Okay, never mind. She looks fine. Hey, those earrings! That bracelet! I’m not going to look at that black band. And the diaper. It looks like a diaper. STOP! She looks FINE, okay? Shut up!

What do you think?