What do you think? Pharrell Williams wears shorts to the Oscars

03.02.14 4 years ago

So, Pharrell Williams decided that wearing that oversized Vivienne Westwood ranger hat did not create enough buzz. Thus, we get shorts at the Oscars. Shorts. With dress shoes, without socks. Because I'm really not sure which socks would work with formal shorts and a bow tie. Excuse me, I think my head just exploded.

I'm a little torn on this one — on the one hand, it's a gutsy move. I always complain that the men dust off the same old tuxes for formal events and maybe, if we're lucky, switch out the tie. I'm pretty sure we haven't seen shorts on a grown-up at the Oscars before. But shorts.

What do you think?

