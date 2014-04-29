What does the casting of ‘Star Wars Episode VII’ tell us about the new film?

It seems like only yesterday I wrote that we would most likely see a “Star Wars” casting announcement soon.
Oh, wait, it literally was yesterday. And while many of the names I mentioned in that piece did indeed end up being part of this morning's official casting announcement made via the official “Star Wars” website as well as Facebook, there were still some big surprises.
Can we talk about Andy Serkis first? His casting would suggest that there's going to be a major performance capture character in the film, but that doesn't have to be the case. I think people forget that Serkis has made plenty of appearances in films as himself. Now, would I be excited if he was performing a major performance capture character in the film? Absolutely. Serkis has proven himself to be the gold standard of breathing life into digital creations, and while I think Ahmed Best became the target of untold oceans of fan hatred for doing exactly what he was asked to do with a character, I'm also sure that having a character in your film that has to be brought to life via digital effects must give all producers the shivers any time they think of Jar Jar Binks.
It's great that Peter Mayhew, Anthony Daniels, and Kenny Baker are all listed as part of the cast, although I have questions about the physical demands on all three of them. Mayhew hasn't been healthy in a while, and Chewbacca is such a physical role to play. I wonder how much longer Daniels is going to be able to strap on the suit and actually physically bring C-3PO to life. And with Baker, it almost seems counter-intuitive to actually try to stick him back in the can considering how much easier it would be to simply build a remote controlled R2-D2. Still, those guys are part of the history of the series, and I am pleased to see them return.
John Boyega's inclusion makes me happy, and I think Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac are both exciting talents who will make tremendous additions to the cast. Domhnall Gleeson, the lead in one of my favorite movies that no one saw last year, is another young actor who seems to have a strong handle on who he is, and I would think that anybody who is signing on to appear in something like “Star Wars,” something that will end up under a cultural microscope more intense than anything any of them have experienced before, would need to be strong and grounded and ready for that level of scrutiny. And as far as that goes, I think Max Von Sydow's probably got it covered, considering the already legendary shadow his work casts over film culture around the world for the last 40 years.
Have you seen the photo that they released via Facebook? Check this out.
I love seeing Lawrence Kadan right there next to JJ Abrams, and I confess that the sight of R2-D2 in that box behind Abrams also makes me pretty happy. But you know what that photo says to me more than anything?
It's a movie. And when I see people already melting down over this thing or that thing or freaking out because of who is in the picture or getting angry because of who is not in the picture, it seems like many people would do well to remind themselves that, at the end of the day, no matter how invested you feel in the outcome of this thing, they are just making movies. They're telling a story that will hopefully entertain and excite and provoke, and that I hope builds off of the already existing world of “Star Wars” in thrilling ways.
The only thing that truly wears me down about “Star Wars” these days is the almost unspeakable level of entitlement displayed by “Star Wars” fans, and while I certainly played my part in cultivating some of that online, I've noticed that it's a lot easier to whip them into a frenzy than it is to ask them to address things in a mature and even manner.
The quote from Abrams today is a heartfelt one. “We are so excited to finally share the cast of 'Star Wars: Episode VII.' It is both thrilling and surreal to watch the beloved original cast and these brilliant new performers come together to bring this world to life once again. We start shooting in a couple of weeks, and everyone is doing their best to make the fans proud.”
And before you start drawing battle lines and demanding things, take a deep breath and think about that last line. “Everyone is doing their best to make the fans proud.” If you think anyone involved with this film is giving it anything less than 100% of their efforts, you're crazy. The only rational way to approach something like this is to set your own personal checklist aside. They cannot reach into the skull of each and every “Star Wars” fan and pull out their dream movie to release, and because of that, there is a percentage of fandom that is guaranteed to be disappointed, no matter what happens.
Look, I love that we know basically nothing about Daisy Ridley aside from what she looks like…
… and a list of a few roles she's played. She must have a major role if she was part of today's announcement, and I'll be excited to see how she fits into things. We may have a clue in that table read photo above, though. You'll see that Harrison Ford is sitting next to Abrams. Then we've got Daisy Ridley, and on the other side of her, Carrie Fisher. Could Ridley be playing the daughter of Han and Leia? Based on that headshot, I'd buy it.
Truth be told, John Boyega is just as unknown as Driver to most people. He's been working since the release of “Attack The Block,” and he was up for the role of Jesse Owens in an upcoming biopic, which he had to turn down because of this film. I've been told that he and Adam Driver have been in London for a while now training, and it sounds to me like both of them are going to be wielding lightsabers of their own in the new film.
Now begins the process of taking that scripts that Abrams and Kasdan have been working on for the last few months and actually bringing it to life. For the rest of the summer, somewhere in the world, we're going to have new “Star Wars” playing out, laying the groundwork for what Disney and Lucasfilm hope will be a massive new expansion of the series. There are billions of potential dollars on the line as well as the hopes and dreams of fans everywhere. But set all that aside, and it's just a group of talented people making a movie. Somewhere between the crushing expectation and the mundane reality, they've got to make this thing live and breathe.
I look forward to seeing them pull it off on December 18, 2015.
The thing that makes me sad looking at this picture– Lucas isn’t there. Not even as a figurehead, to show the continuity of the series. That’s what makes it impossible for me to see this as anything other than a glorified fanfilm.
Considering the better part of the fanboy media collective spent the past 15 years insulting the people who busted their ass to put the Prequel trilogy together, I can’t say I feel too bad about it.
I honestly wonder if Lucas has any regrets about handing everything away like he did. When we see what the differences are between his initial outline and the rewrites that Abrams and Kasdan did, that’ll be the only point where we can really see how much of this is still his.
Personally, “Star Wars” was something that only really grew special to me when I understood it as one man’s creative vision– yes, collaborators like Kershner, Marquand and Filoni have added from time to time, but at the end of the day Lucas was the constant. I’d like to hope that’s still the case in some form, but I can’t say that I trust Abrams– whose work as a feature director has never impressed me anywhere near as much as his work on television– or a soulless corporation like Disney to do anything other than offer up fanservice for spoiled Gen-X’ers looking for their next nostalgia fix. I’d love to be proven wrong, but my faith was shot at least when “Clone Wars” was cancelled.
Whereas Star Wars was originally special to me because of that “one man’s vision” thing, the prequel trilogy made me appreciate that art is born of collaboration and limitation.
Lucas created the first movie by being creative against insurmountable odds, and the second movie was born out of him humbly stepping aside for the sake of his own health and allowing people like Lawrence Kasdan and Irving Kershner to shepherd it in his place.
When the prequels came out, Lucas suddenly had no limitations, and as the most powerful man in the room, no true need to compromise for the sake of other artists.
I’m not saying that Lucas shouldn’t be in that room, but Lucas, at the end of the day, isn’t being kept out. He’s finally acting out his role as the father of the Star Wars universe, and letting the kid move out of the house and try to make dad proud.
Johnd– to me that “need for compromise” was brought back with his relationship with Dave Filoni and the other writers and directors on “The Clone Wars”. I personally loved the Prequels, but even I’ll admit that Filoni & Co. found ways to flesh out the world and characters that Lucas created with a depth and nuance that the films were sometimes lacking (granted, that may just be one of the advantages of a long-form television show having more time to do those things, but I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt). If Filoni were the one given the reigns to this new trilogy, I’d be eager to believe in him.
So it is your belief that they could do whatever they wanted without Lucas’ blessing? He may not be the head of the beast anymore but I am sure he has some say in it considering the announcement of the new trilogy came along with the announcement of him handing it over.
It’s not what I “believe” just yet, but it’s sure as hell what I’m afraid of. The fact that Abrams tossed out the original script Arndt wrote closely with Lucas to do a new version with Kasdan didn’t bode well for me, and until we really know how much of Lucas’ original story is retained, it’s just a huge raw nerve for me. Add to that the fact that the trilogy has been handed over from one of the surest visual filmmakers of the past several decades to a director whose features are mostly just poor design and cinematography choices to my eye, and I can’t help but be “anxious”, to say the least.
Frankly, even if Abrams pulls off a miracle and does something solid, I have to admit to a philosophical objection to the idea of a creator being so little involved with the evolution of his creation (willing or otherwise). I’m reminded of the way the “Star Trek” movies evolved with growing levels of involvement or lack thereof from Gene Roddenberry– sure, “The Wrath of Khan” is a fun movie, but in a lot of ways it’s the antithesis of Roddenberry’s utopian, non-militaristic vision. And even if you accept that departure, for every “Wrath of Khan” you wind up with just as many or more forgettable duds (“The Search for Spock”) or outright disasters (“The Final Frontier”). I can’t help but feel the same round of mediocrity might follow if Lucas is treated the same way in his capacity as “consultant”.
Very excited that we finally got this news! It looks like a great cast. I’m particularly excited about John Boyega and Oscar Isaac – both of those guys have been highly deserving of an opportunity like this for some time now. Domhall Gleeson and Andy Serkis are also strong additions, whether or not Serkis will be playing an alien via motion-capture. We’ve known about Adam Driver for a while now, and Max von Sydow is always welcome. I don’t know anything about Daisy Ridley, but she’s absolutely gorgeous and I’m excited to see what she can do with what appears to be a leading role. And of course, all of our old favorites will be returning as well!
One kind of idle and probably irrelevant question: I remember rumors circulating about a role for a character that was possibly a female descendant of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (this part that Lupita Nyong’o and Maisie Richardson-Sellers were rumored to be up for). It was described by several media outlets as a “non-Caucasian role”. This could be the role that Daisy Ridley is playing, but she appears to be Caucasian. Obviously the race of the actors really doesn’t matter at all compared to their talent, and it looks like John Boyega’s character will actually be the male lead of the film. But I’m curious if maybe plans for the character of Obi-Wan’s descendant have changed, or if that particular role has yet to be cast, or if the whole thing was never more than idle chatter in the first place.
That was probably just an unfounded rumour.
I’m inclined to agree with you, John. However, the Hollywood Reporter is now saying that the casting process isn’t finished and that there’s at least one more substantial female role that still needs to be cast. I guess we’ll see.
I don’t see much in the way of Skywalker spawn. Maybe Domhnall Gleeson as Luke’s son, Daisy Ridley as the Solo daughter? As for Billy Dee Williams, maybe he’ll arrive in Movie 2 as he did 34 years ago? Probably just close-ups and dialogue for Mayhew, Daniels and Baker but it’s great to have them back. What a dream J. J. is living (and probably a nightmare too).
Thank you for writing this. It puts what I’ve been thinking about this new saga into words. I don’t like the general sense that some people are rooting for this endeavor to fail. That must be a not very fun way to anticipate films. I am absolutely ecstatic that this is happening.
You know what, I wish I encountered more people like you on the boards I visit. You hit the nail on the head with something I’ve tried championing for years now. If I actively “hated” all of these movies as much as most people seem to, I would never waste my time on a message board talking about them. I NEVER want a film to fail, especially something I’m interested in.
I understand thoughts like these aren’t the popular ones, but I don’t understand actively rooting against something. It’s the same thing on gaming websites. PS4 this and Xbox One that. I want them all to be great.
Maybe I’m just in the minority of the minority. I enjoyed the prequels for what they were while acknowledging they weren’t perfect. I’m just an eternally optimistic geek property type of fellow. They are making a new Transformers movie?? Woohoo! They are splitting The Hobbit into 3 movies?? Fantastic!!! Affleck as Batman? I’m there!!! I could literally go on and on. That doesn’t mean I won’t point out when these properties fall short of their goal, but I will never root against people trying to bring characters and worlds that I love to the big screen.
I don’t follow SW as closely as others but based on the cast so far I’m guessing there aren’t a whole lot of female characters in the new universe?
Like all Star Wars movies this is basically a sausage fest. Girls seem to hardly exist/matter in the Star Wars universe. Don’t get me wrong, it is an impressive cast and I’m sure they will all be great but would it have killed Abrams et al to make at least a couple more key roles female? Disappointing.
Thanks Drew, for posting a positive, constructive article on Star Wars. Too often of late we are getting articles that are either militant in their fandom, or overly dour on Star Wars Episode 7 (and on). I think you are right – we have to remember that this is just a movie (no matter how important they may be or feel to us), and that everyone involved wants to make a good film (insert smarmy Harrison Ford comment here).
I have hope that it will be entertaining and respectful of the universe we all love so much.
(I really want to be in that room – no matter what, I would be so freaking giddy to be a fly on the wall).
I haven’t been the biggest JJ Abrams fan, but I’ll say this — the guy sure can assemble an impressive cast.
Nice cast. I feel like this, yo – I’m super excited for this, and will give it a shot. But if VII sucks harder than Joe Momma after a three month rent deficit, I’ll forget about the rest and just stick wit ma OT, son. Namsayin’?
How exciting… and what a great way to make this reveal. It would be so, so, so awesome for the younger guys to be in that room.
My main concern is that Harrison Ford is switched on enough or cares enough to be there. Hopefully the enthusiasm and his respect for everyone else beats out his apparent apathy to everything lately.
Anyway, 100% impressed with the cast and the way it’s been announced.
Of course there is the ration of women as discussed over at BAD but it’s such early days. Who’s to say at this point!?
It’s cool to see the original six are back for Episode VII, but I’m really excited to see how some of the newer cast members play in the world of Star Wars. Really cool to see Adam Driver, ANDY SERKIS, and (especially) Domnhall Gleeson join the cast. I’m not familiar with the other new additions, but I’m sure in just over a year and a half almost everyone in the world will be.
Its troubling how much people who want more out of films are shouted down and dismissed. Its become just like religion fanatics and politcial extermists: If you question anything, demanding more, you’re not a “true believer”. It seems to stem from the philosophy of “You can’t please everyone”. Which is odd considering that we have been able to please everyone in the past. The original STAR WARS itself is a good example. Its as if we’ve forgotten that if a movie in the past didn’t ‘please everyone’ it was taken from the theaters and not seen until the invention of television.
Your rational thinking in this article is the first thing that’s got me anticipating this movie, Drew. Otherwise I’m more or less excited about it as just about any new sci fi movie.
Boyega almost makes me give a damn about these films, but I have almost no faith his character won’t irritate the hell out of me. This universe doesn’t know what the hell to do with black people.
Daisy Ridley sitting in between Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher. Hmmm… I wonder what character she’ll be playing :)
I can’t wait for this movie!!!
The most sensible, even-handed and level-headed summary of this film and the casting announcement. Thank-you, Drew, for not joining in the barrage of ludicrous outrage over what is basically just a new instalment of a family adventure film franchise. (Especially as most of that bile is coming from people who don’t like Star Wars and loathe Abrams anyway.) Instead of flying off the handle at the deficiencies/imbalance in the demographic breakdown of the cast, let’s appreciate the quality of what we have. They’ve chosen some terrific actors, and it’s impossible not to get a warm and fuzzy feeling seeing all the original cast back together after all this time. (I’m sure we’ll see plenty of new faces joining them in the coming weeks and months, as with any other big film.)
Hey, Drew. I seem to remember years ago when you used to write for another prominent geek website, that you vowed to never write another word about Star Wars again. WELL?
Ah Drew, always telling the rest of us what we should think. The fact the JJ mentions the fans is the very reason to be concerned. You did see how JJ butchered his re-imagining of Wrath of Khan right? How he delivered a big heaping pile of steaming fan service…which was just a steaming stink-burger, right?
If I were a betting man (and I am), my money is on a movie that recycles a lot of what has come before. They will drop all the one liners, have R2 do something heroic, have Chewy knock over C3PO…even money if there is a big bad guy starship…etc.
I don’t have any checklist, or even any idea of what Episode VII should even be about. So much time has passed now. The only thing I do want is a new adventure. A new story. Not the same recycled crap.
So I really don’t believe they will do the best they can. Unless Into Darkness was JJ’s best…then we are in for a another big turd sandwich.
JJ’s terrible writing, directing, and handling of STID is what has me nervous about this film…..as you said too much recycled nonsense and far too much fan service in that film.
I was really hoping for something new and different with Star Wars…..say what you will about the EU…but at least it tried something new for SW with the Yuzon Vong invasion……and now we are already hearing its just gonna be the Sith again…..and then you add the aforementioned habit of JJ to recycle and do constant fan service….
I too hope im proven very wrong
What about Lando Calrizian played by Billie Dee Williams?
………………………….nope. great looking cast. Probably won’t be watching it. Love the other movies, all on the top of my favorites list. This one does not seem promising.