What dubious record could Taylor Swift set on this week’s Billboard 200?

Taylor Swift is no stranger to setting records, but she may set one this week that she”s surely like to forego: she”s on track to land a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the lowest weekly sales tally since the 1991 advent of SoundScan.

As post-holiday sales taper off and we wait for the first true blockbuster release of 2011, we”re left with the remains of the top 2010 sellers as they continue to sell bits and bobs. Swift”s “Speak Now” will likely sell between 55,000-60,000, according to Hits Daily Double. If it sells less than 60,000, it will have the dubious distinction surpassing the “Dreamgirls” soundtrack for selling so little and still landing at No. 1. “Dreamgirls” set that low watermark the week ending 1/14/07.

The news isn”t all bad, especially if you”re Daft Punk. The French duo continues to reach new chart heights with its soundtrack “Tron Legacy,” which may vault to No. 3 next week, right behind Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday.”

While most holiday albums have already sunk like a stone, Lady Antebellum”s “Merry Little Christmas” will be the lone holdout in the Top 10, as it, “Tron,” Kanye West”s “My Beautiful, Dark, Twisted Fantasy” and Rihanna”s “Loud” all are pegged to sell between 35,000-40,000 copies to claim spots 3-6.

Eminem”s “Recovery,” Bruno Mars” “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” ” and Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” duke it out for the 7-9 places, while Jason Aldean will likely land at No. 10. There are no debuts in the upper reaches of the chart for next week.