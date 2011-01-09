What dubious record could Taylor Swift set on this week’s Billboard 200?

Taylor Swift is no stranger to setting records, but she may set one this week that she”s surely like to forego: she”s on track to land a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the lowest weekly sales tally since the 1991 advent of SoundScan.
As post-holiday sales taper off and we wait for the first true blockbuster release of 2011, we”re left with the remains of the top 2010 sellers as they continue to sell bits and bobs. Swift”s “Speak Now” will likely sell between 55,000-60,000, according to Hits Daily Double. If it sells less than 60,000, it will have the dubious distinction surpassing the “Dreamgirls” soundtrack for selling so little and still landing at No. 1. “Dreamgirls” set that low watermark the week ending 1/14/07.
[More after the jump…]
The news isn”t all bad, especially if you”re Daft Punk. The French duo continues to reach new chart heights with its soundtrack “Tron Legacy,” which may vault to No. 3 next week, right behind Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday.”
While most holiday albums have already sunk like a stone, Lady Antebellum”s “Merry Little Christmas” will be the lone holdout in the Top 10, as it, “Tron,” Kanye West”s “My Beautiful, Dark, Twisted Fantasy” and Rihanna”s “Loud” all are pegged to sell between 35,000-40,000 copies to claim spots 3-6.
Eminem”s “Recovery,” Bruno Mars” “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” ” and Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” duke it out for the 7-9 places, while Jason Aldean will likely land at No. 10. There are no debuts in the upper reaches of the chart for next week.
even when she is selling low she is still number 1!! Go T-Swift!!! :)
I am not sure that setting records is what making records is all about. Sometimes people make music because they need to do it. I am thinking Miranda Cosgrove. I do not know how her album â€œSparks Flyâ€ sold, but I do know that she intended to express love, and she did. I found it impossible not to love her. And she knows that, without any doubt. In this world, I think that is a record. It is strange, of course, but true. If marriage means anything, we are married, and no one can change that. Because no one has an opportunity to speak now. It is too late. In some sense, it always was.
I listen to Rihannaâ€™s â€œLoudâ€ and think she is one of the most beautiful women in the world. I call her Robyn, and I am amazed at the video for the album, and I think she will get love right, because she needs to. I think Katy Perry, and Ke$ha Rose Sebert, and even Taylor Swift, need to, also. And I am amazed at how beautiful music can be, even when it is not true. But Miranda Cosgrove showed me how much more beautiful music is when it is true. And, oddly enough, it is a lot more fun when you know it is true.
When I compare Mirandaâ€™s behind the scenes video at MARKTbeauty.com to Taylor Swiftâ€™s CoverGirl ad, I find I want Taylor Swift to understand love as Miranda does, because the world is better when there is more beauty, and not less. And it does not matter who does the soundtrack, as long as it is beautiful. I wonder that CoverGirl did not use Taylor Swiftâ€™s music in the commercial. It would have been cool if they had used Mirandaâ€™s â€œDancing Crazy.â€ And fitting.
I had forgotten about Bruno Mars until Ariana Grande said she was covering â€œGrenade.â€ Her cover of â€œLove The Way You Lieâ€ is awesome, and I expect nothing less than that from Ariana. I will get Brunoâ€™s album this week.
And I will listen to Jennette McCurdy, and Ariana and Liz Gillies, and Victoria Justice, and Greyson Chance. Because the world is better with a beautiful sound track, unless you need some peace and quiet.
Joy to you, Rose.