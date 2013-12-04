What If “Home Alone” Had Starred Pug Puppies Instead Of Macaulay Culkin?

#Puppies
12.04.13

Into every holiday season, a new classic is born. So it was only a matter of time before this adorably narrated mash-up became a reality. After all, the Internet love pugs. And the Internet loves 90’s nostalgia. And right now the Internet loves jaunty winter knitwear. Making it literally impossible* for you to not love this video.

OMG LOOK HOW CUTE LITTLE PUGCAULAY CULKIN IS!

Perhaps the most adorable side-eye of all time.

What’s that? You disagree? Pugcaulay Culkin has no time for haters.

*Warning: Should you find yourself hating this video, please visit the nearest reclamation center to be recalibrated to better blend in with the human prey.

