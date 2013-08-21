What if the Dixie Chicks hadn’t insulted George Bush from a London stage?

This week HitFix is revisiting some of the key turning points in recent entertainment history and considering what would have happened if history had turned a bit differently. What if…?
In 2003, The Dixie Chicks were on top of the country world, garnering airplay and selling out venues around the world for their tight, strong melodies, lead by Natalie Maines” strikingly strong, compelling vocals. They were a new breed of country star: completely contemporary and modern. They appreciated the past, but had no desire to revisit it.
Then, while on tour in London in March 2003, as the U.S. was preparing to invade Iraq, under President George W. Bush”s command, Maines looked out at the audience and said, “Just so you know, we”re on the good side with y”all. We do not want this war, this violence, and we”re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas.”
Quicker than you can say “weapons of mass destruction,” country radio retaliated, dropping the Chicks” music and angry Americans burned their albums.
Two days later, Maines followed up by saying that she felt that President Bush was ignoring the opinion of many Americans. Four days after the initial comment, she issued a half-hearted apology, saying, “As a concerned American citizen, I apologize to President Bush because my remark was disrespectful.” She went on to say that she wanted to see every viable option explored before the U.S. went to war, but the apology was too little too late.
What if Natalie Maines had never dissed President Bush from the London stage?
Three things that might not have happened:
1. Country music wouldn”t be drowning in tired, hackneyed tropes about pick-up trucks, girls in short skirts and cowboy boots, and tractors. The Dixie Chicks brought a certain sophistication to country music. Their music was awash in country instrumentation-fiddles, mandolins, banjos -but their lyrical approach was fresh and innovative, adding a spunky twist to topics such as domestic abuse (“Goodbye Earl”) escaping a bad marriage (“Sin Wagon”), or just the need to break away from home (“Wide Open Spaces”).
2. The Dixie Chicks wouldn”t have appeared nude on the cover of Entertainment Weekly. As part of their publicity campaign to explain their political position, Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Robison posed nude for the cover of the magazine with words such as “Traitor,” “Hero,” “Brave” and “Free Speech” on their bodies.
3. The Dixie Chicks wouldn”t have swept the 2007 Grammys. Yes, the trio”s “Taking The Long Way” was a strong effort, but the five trophies, including album of the year, and record of the year for “Not Ready To Make Nice,” were as much a statement of solidarity by the music community as it was an acknowledgement of creative achievement.
Three things we predict might have happened:
1. They would have continued to make great records. In many ways, it felt like the Chicks were just hitting their stride and finding their voice. Instead, after the 2006 “Taking the Long Way” album and “Shut Up and Sing” documentary, they retreated to lick their wounds and have only occasionally played gigs.
2. Both Maines and her band mates, siblings Maguire and Robison would have also had solo careers run parallel to the Chicks. We probably still would have gotten the two excellent Courtyard Hounds sets, as well as Maines” rock album, “Mother.”
3. Country music would have embraced more outspoken female artists. To an extent that has happened with Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves, but way too many country females still tend to play it safe, content to not stir the pot.
Did history work out for the best?
No. In terms of their commercial career, the Dixie Chicks plunged off a cliff. As “Shut Up & Sing,” the documentary about their fall, chronicles, they received death threats and the public has been very slow to forgive her words, even though other artists have made far more incendiary comments. While they seem to be touring more -the trio just announced a slate of Canadian dates for late summer and early fall- they are a voice that is severely missed.
The dixie chicks were way ahead of the curve…within months everyone was bashing Bush.
It’s quite unfortunate that the country audience reacted the way they did. The DC are still one of the best groups out there and not having them on radio is a real disappointment.
Natalie Maines has no real understanding of her audience, and proved it again by criticizing Ted Cruz. She has no brain, nor any sense of who pays her check.
I’ve loved this entire What If series, but this entry might be the most interesting one yet. I think Melinda is dead on with her “would have” and “wouldn’t have” lists. It’s amazing how just a few words changed everything for them.
Thanks!
I am not sure the Dixie Chicks were really long for this world regardless of the controversy. Yeah, country radio largely abandoned them, but “Not Ready to Make Nice” was the strongest single in their career. They could have continued to make music that wasn’t geared toward country radio, but I think here’s where the motivations of the band diverged.
Not mentioned in this “What If?” article was that Maines said just this past May that she doesn’t like country music and never has: “It burns my ears… I pretty much grew up rebelling against country music.” She added that she always enjoyed the Dixie Chicks’ stuff and her interests “fit into that configuration,” but she prefers other styles.
Maybe the controversy just gave the group a natural ending point where they could all explore their other interests. The bottom line is this: if Maines isn’t interested in making country music, the group was never going to survive long-term.
[sacredpipe.blogspot.it]
I was just writing this today and found this article while reseraching Dixie Chicks….[sacredpipe.blogspot.it]…It makes me crazy that the Dixie Chicks paid such a high price for such a mild comment when we look today at the vile vindictive rhetoric from the right, and the media just lets all that slide. It is truly bizarre.
They got exactly what they deserved. If you want to accept the adulation and cheers and money from the fans then you must accept when they turn away from you.
They got what they deserved.
Yea if maines hates country music, to hell with her, I read that she lives near some actors that enjoy their receration drugs. I feel bad for the sisters, they should never have gotten nude with protests, instead of saying I have the right to protest, but she should have thought of her band mates, and I think (personally) it would have been better done in the states. It also can make a case for saying if a democrat had been president, this would never have been an issue. The democratic party, hates the military, belief in God, and they love high gas and food costs. For people on a disability income that comes into play. thanks
The chicks were right. If bush, Cheng, rumsfeld, et al, had to send their kids to war, Iraq and Afghanistan never would have been invaded. When sorry-ass politicians have to send their kids to war, then war will cease.
She was/is an idiot.
They didn’t get that by way of country music, their chosen arena of music. They got it on the backs of liberal leftist buying their albums, probably never listened to them, and the leftist music industry.
Still love the Dixie Chicks after all these years. Can’t wait to see them at Shoreline in July.