What is Ben Stiller doing in this ‘Secret Life of Walter Mitty’ image?

Ben Stiller is looking rather befuddled.

20th Century Fox has given us our first look at the “Zoolander” star (via the LA Times) in “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” a forthcoming remake of the 1947 comedy that sees Stiller stepping in for original star Danny Kaye as the title character, a perennially-daydreaming magazine employee who ultimately gets caught up in a real-life adventure. Based on the classic James Thurber short story, the film (15 minutes of which are being previewed at this year’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas) is also being directed by Stiller, whose last helming effort was the critically-acclaimed 2008 action-comedy “Tropic Thunder.”

So what, exactly, is Walter doing in the photo? Daydream or real life? Guess we’ll have to wait and find out when the film hits theaters this Christmas.

