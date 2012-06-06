What makes June 6 a special date for movie-lovers?

Want to go to the drive-in with me?
That’s not a hypothetical question, either. I’m genuinely curious how many of you in the Southern California area would want to participate if I organized an outing to the three different drive-in theaters that are currently playing new releases within about an hour’s drive from where I live.
Today, if you go to Google’s front page, you’ll see the latest of their themed Google Doodles, an actual animated film saluting the opening of the first drive-in theater in America on June 6, 1933. 79 years ago. And while the theaters did not endure in great number, it gives me a smile to know that right now, I can go see movies in three different drive-in theaters, and that my kids are going to be able to have that experience.
The appeal of the drive-in is the sense of community when you attend with friends, I believe. Everyone goes and pulls their cars in and sort of camps together… and it’s great fun. I did it a few times when I was at Ain’t It Cool, always with the assistance of the great Jack Morrissey, a fellow movie theater nerd with a real love of classic Americana regarding where and how we watch films. I don’t just remember the movies I saw as a kid… I remember where I saw many of them, and I remember the greatest screens I saw movies on. The actual physical experience of seeing the films that influenced me were often part of the impact the films had on me.
For example, the first time I saw “Close Encounters,” at the age of seven, I saw it at a drive-in. I’ll talk more about that a little later today, but the relevant part is how tactile my memories are of my grandmother’s car, of the speaker box we used to play the sound, of the car next to us with the kids who were drinking and smoking. I remember the mosquitoes. I remember the two trips we took to the concession stand. I remember moving to the back seat so I could start to fall asleep during the second feature, something far more grown up and, for seven-year-old me, far less interesting. I remember listening to the movie and not seeing it, and then drifting away.
I remember when my cousin was living in an apartment building that had a good view of the screens of a nearby drive-in. I remember figuring out what radio signal to tune to if we wanted to actually hear the movie. I remember a long night of harmless ’70s titty comedies that we watched with the volume as low as possible, paranoid like we were the Watergate burglars, sure we were about to be caught but thrilled that we had just cracked the code to free movies.
And, yes, I remember the last time we went to one of the drive-ins here in LA. Or, more accurately, in City Of Industry. I remember all the friends who showed up. I remember trying to watch “Anacondas” in the not-nearly-dark enough hour before sunset. I remember the way the evening got better and better as we pushed on through three films. And I remember the long drive home and the enormous sense of joy I seemed to ride the whole way.
I think drive-in theaters are very special, unique among screening experiences. It’s one of the reasons Tim League’s Rolling Roadshow through the Alamo Drafthouse is so inspirational. He’s literally taking a drive-in movie theater around the country and having it pop up on the site where the movie that is playing was actually shot.
That’s genius.
That’s super genius.
At heart, though, the drive-in itself is such an unbelievably odd idea that I can’t believe (A) it every really got big in the first place and (B) that it ever fell out of favor once it was big. I would think people would become addicted to it if they had a drive-in close enough to go often. An hour and twenty minutes is just enough for me to consider something a very special event, something not to be done every weekend. Disneyland is close to me, but it’s far enough away that I would hate to drive there ever day or even every week.
That’s why I’d like to pick a date, something during June, where we all go to the first of the three drive-in theaters. Then a date in July, when we go to the second one. And in August, we’ll go to the third one.
We’ll vote as a group. Anyone who goes to all three screenings is part of the vote. And we’ll decide which one we’ll go back exclusively the following summer.
Come on… tell me you don’t want to be part of a drive-in group. Tell me you don’t think it would be fun to audition all three places. Think of how much fun we can wring out of getting together for drive-in night.
Let’s be clear… I’m not doing this with the theaters. This isn’t a deal where I have a venue locked down and I’m offering you a chance to attend a HitFix event. I just realized that my kids don’t know what a drive-in theater is yet, and that has to change.
I love that Google saluted the history of this particular piece of Americana today, and I hope some of you feel like participating in what could be a great way to spend a few nights this summer. If it starts to come together, I’ll publish more details.
In the meantime, how about you share your drive-in memories with me below? I’m curious to see if any of you have the same sort of affection for them that I do.
It’s so weird, my friend and I were talking about how there needs to be a drive-in resurgence last night. We both went to JACKIE BROWN and THERE WILL BE BLOOD during the Rolling Roadshow 2 years ago and it was 2 of the most special screenings I’ve ever been to.
I’m totally in for this!
Put me down in the “yea” column. I’ve never been to a drive in, but two of the theaters I worked for were built on land that once had them.
My earliest memory of the drive-in was seeing a double-bill of MAD MAX/THE ROAD WARRIOR upon release of the second film. I have some scattered memories here and there…of something with Chuck Norris, of the concession ads (the best movie theater ads EVER), of looking out the back window and occasionally being shocked by gore or nudity on a distant screen. My favorite drive-in memory involved my mother whisking my brother and I into her car after a violent fight with my abusive stepdad and taking us to see THE LAST STARFIGHTER. It felt like I was a million miles away from that tense household, safe with Mom and arcade games and spaceships and the stars above. Before I moved from Houston in 1991, I went to the I-45 Drive-In one last time for BILL & TED’S BOGUS JOURNEY and, if memory serves, T2 (for my second time). I believe friends tried to talk me into STONE COLD that night, and I turned them down, but anyway…
The I-45 was shut down shortly after and I didn’t go to the drive-in again till NARNIA: PRINCE CASPIAN (at a tiny one-screener in Tyler, TX). All of my love of the drive-in experience came rushing back; I’d see everything there if I could, but I didn’t think there was one close to home.
Just two weeks ago I found a drive-in an hour and a half northwest of Austin. I watched BATTLESHIP the way it unintentionally intended — outdoors on Memorial Day, as a sci-fi B-picture about American Navy men kicking alien ass. Drew, one girl was playing with a hula hoop while another guy flipped burgers on a small hibachi. It was like hopping into a time machine.
I’ll be going back again.
Yes please!!!! I used to love going to the drive-in as a kid and I’ve been telling my kids about them. I would love for them to be able to share a drive-in experience and now that I have a 7 month old drive-ins seem like the best option for me to catch a movie with my family. Set this up and we’ll be there for sure!
Totally. Make it happen.
This sounds amazing. Do it, Drew. I’ll be there.
My first (and only) experience at a drive-in was last summer, watching CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER in her squeaky Ford Focus.
It was perfect.
I love this idea and I have no memories to share because I’ve never been to one either. And I’m 31! What’s closest one? Vineland?
Sorry. Please ignore the second half of my comment. It’s very lonely in my isolated tower of indecipherable speech.
I’m in. As a little kid I remember going to the Fountain Valley Drive In to see everything: STAR WARS, THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, SUPERMAN, SUPERMAN II, RAIDERS, the list goes on and on and on… Later in life I began frequenting Highway 39, a four screen location up the road a piece. Entirely new and more grown up memories were forged here. It’s very sad that most of these venues are long gone.
I was 8, staying with friends in San Jose in the summer of ’77 — just before my family moved back east — and my dad gave me the choice of seeing Star Wars or The Rescuers at the drive-in. Of course, I chose… The Rescuers. It was playing at one of those multi-screen drive-ins, and I remember turning around at one point to see Luke and Han blasting TIE Fighters on a screen behind us, and my heart sank as I realized: we chose the wrong movie. So while every other kid in the world was seeing Star Wars over and over that summer, I was stuck in the middle seat of my parents’ pickup driving across country.
We go to the Mission Tiki in Montclair, CA all year round and we all love it. Sometimes we go for the kids or for us, if for us, we have the kids in the backseat watching DVD’s. The best pairing (or worst) that we attended was in 2010 with the 1st feature being Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore followed by Inception, the worst film I saw that year followed by the best film of that year. Drive in’s are great and we try to get people who have not gone in a long time or never to go with us. Hope to meet you at one of the drive in’s this summer.
I would totally be in for this Drew, but I’ll be out of town and in New Mexico from June 15th-25th.
Man, I wish I could. But I plan to hit up Kansas City’s Boulevard again soon. They showed a double feature of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Back to the Future to start the drive-in season this spring and it was wonderful (if a little chilly.) The concessions were cheap and good. The projector is 4K (the only one at a drive-in in the country) and they ran an ad for a Halloween triple feature they’ll be running in October hosted by Marlena Midnite and Robyn Graves of the Midnite Mausoleum. I love that KC has three drive-ins. (The most of any city in the US as I’m led to believe.)
I’m so down. And so bummed that I don’t have a drive-in story.
I saw the animated Heavy Metal movie at the drive-in. Perfect venue for that film!
First movie I ever saw in a theater was in a drive in theater when I was three (I don’t have much in the way of memories, sadly… I know it was Disney’s animated Robin Hood). Just took my son to his first movie in a theater, another drive-in. This time at a run-down drive-in near Seattle (Auburn): The Avengers! I was crushed when they tore down the drive-in near my childhood home to replace it with a grocery store and an Arby’s. I saw many movies there through my youth and early adulthood (Point Break and Jurassic Park jump immediately to mind)… If I was in SoCal, I’d join you in a skinny minute!
Oddly enough, Robin Hood was my first (and only I can remember) drive-in movie that I saw as a kid. My brother was crying the whole time since he was a baby. They closed down the theater after that summer and the screen fell down years later the night the lady who owned it died.
I go to the Vineland drive-in all the time. One of the best experiences ever was taking a gang of people to go see Grindhouse. Pull two trucks up to the very front, dropped the tailgates, ate, drank and smoked to our heart’s delight, while having a straight-up blast with one of the most befitting film experiences for the drive-in of the last decade.
I take my girlfriend all the time. We first started dating 7 years ago and she had never been to the drive-in. Now it’s a regular outing.
I love drive-ins. I’m the Pack Leader for my kids cub scout pack, and every Summer we have an event where we book the entire drive-in for a Saturday night, pitch our tents, watch a double-feature and then camp there for the night. It’s at a place called Shankweilers. Definitely my favorite event, even when they show something atrocious like Zookeeper. Haha.
I remember enjoying a SWISS FAMILY ROBINSON / BAMBI drive-in double-feature as a kid, but my best drive-in experience was seeing BREAKDOWN way out in the middle of nowhere, on a cold, creepy night. THAT was a perfect experience.
Drew, wish I could make it to your drive-in movie group… I would SO go if I lived anywhere near you. But I’m in Portland, Oregon (which, sadly, has one remaining drive-in theater left in the entire area).
I used to go to the Union City 6 in the Bay Area (near Fremont & Newark), and I have very, very fond memories of seeing movies there.
I saw my first James Bond movie at a drive-in (“The Spy Who Loved Me”), also saw “Superman II” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” first in a drive-in. Shatner’s “Kingdom of the Spiders” freaked me out as a little kid. I was sitting behind my sister and did the “hand crawling up her back like a spider”-thing halfway through the movie, scared her so much she hit her head on the roof of the car! LOL.
Many fond memories of wearing my onesies and falling asleep in the back seat after the first kid-friendly movie was over. Visits to the refreshment stand. Those crazy big metal speakers that you had to hang on the window so you could never quite roll up the window all the way on a cold night.
Awesome memories! :-)