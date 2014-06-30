What Mark Ruffalo’s not telling you when he talks about Marvel’s ‘Planet Hulk’ plans

Now that Mark Ruffalo's giving lots more interviews about his role in “Avengers: Age Of Ultron” and he's talking about the possibility of another solo Hulk movie, there are certain questions that are being repeated and rehashed in a million different ways and places, and watching from the sidelines without comment is becoming impossible for me.
As a result, I may have to delve into spoilers a bit here. I also need to be careful because I visited the London set of “Avengers: Age Of Ultron,” and anything I saw or learned during that trip is heavily embargoed. So I'll tread lightly, but in order to fully address the rumors that are bouncing around, I'll need to discuss one major event from the final act of “Avengers: Age Of Ultron.”
Much of what excites me about the way that film is going to end is that it sets in motion a number of big narrative ideas that should go a long way toward setting up whatever storylines they'll follow in the third “Thor” or the third “Captain America,” and those movies are going to feel like the inevitable next story steps that have to take place. That's the most fiendishly interesting thing about the way Joss Whedon's script for “Age Of Ultron” works… it not only tells a complete story, but it also makes it fairly clear what the big broad strokes are that are going to get us from the ending of that film to the start of “Avengers 3.”
Do I think there is a “Planet Hulk” movie in development by Marvel?
No.
Do I think fans of “Planet Hulk” are going to be happy between “Avengers: Age Of Ultron” and “Avengers 3”?
Yes.
So how is that going to work? Well, here's where the spoilers begin. And again… I warn you… these are fairly big in terms of what they mean to the overall film, so if you don't want any information about how “Avengers: Age Of Ultron” ends, now is the time to stop reading and leave this page.
Without giving away why and how, let's look at the state of things for Bruce Banner at the end of “Age Of Ultron.” Banner continues to play a key role in things in this movie, and when the final war with Ultron spills onto the battlefield and out of the virtual realm, he has a major part to play. Unfortunately, that ends with him onboard a Quin jet on his way off the planet, with no way to immediately turn things around. He's going to have to ride out the trip. It's pre-programmed and he can't stop it.
Here's where I'd wager his spaceship is headed: wherever the Guardians of the Galaxy are located. If I was a betting man, I'd say there will be no Hulk solo film as part of Phase Three. Instead, Banner's ship will take him to another planet, where he will end up meeting the Guardians and having an adventure with them. Hulk will definitely come out to play a few times. I suspect we'll see some sequences that very much feel like they're part of the Planet Hulk story, but that the larger story will be about the Guardians finding a way to get Banner home, only to end up going with him. That would move a big piece of the puzzle into place to get Thanos looking back at the Earth in time for the third “Avengers” film.
So is Mark Ruffalo telling the truth? Yes. Strictly speaking, he is sure they're not making a “Planet Hulk” film, and he can say so. But is he making a film in which the Hulk appears that uses elements of that story? I'd say it's very, very likely. Just remember, if it's Disney or Marvel, we're not going to get the story this way. They've trained their movie stars to lie outright if they have to, and in this case, I'd say they have some very big motivations.
“Avengers: Age Of Ultron” opens everywhere May 1, 2015.
Well, we all kinda knew it was bound to happen.
Two things.
First: That’s a clever way to get around the fact that don’t have all the characters to make the Illuminati, the group that sends Hulk into space.
Second: I wonder if Planet Hulk will be followed by World War Hulk? Though what I gathered from this article is that Ultron sends him away so he probably won’t be after revenge against Earth….I think.
This jibes with everything I’ve heard and suspected. Hulk in Guardians 2 gives everyone a nice boost.
I’m going to be somewhat surprised if you don’t get slapped on the wrist for that reveal.
They’ve trained their movie starts to lie? What does that even mean?!
Paul Rudd out right lied when asked about AntMan casting in December. Then he was announced like 3 weeks later.
Let’s not forget Simon Pegg flat out lying when he said “It’s not Khan” for that awful, second AbramsTrek movie.
Then again, in a sense he was right. It WASN’T really Khan.
Wow, Drew… how are you NOT gonna get spanked by Marvel for this reveal???
It’s pretty freaking YOOGE!
The snipers are probably already positioned outside his house, waiting for Feige’s go-ahead.
Um this appears to be a pretty huge spoiler but thanks? Always interested to know how they are going to use Ruffalo (he seems very conscious that he is crossing 50 soon).
But I am a science bros fan so does Stark go with him?
Will we ever see an Avengers clash or team up with the xmen or fantastic 4 movie……..or even a cross over with marvel and DC for a clash with Avengers vs Justice league in when worlds collide. …..im probably asking to much eh
Reading this made my geek eyes water. This will be so awesome if it pans out. God love Whedon for being one of us and “getting” it.
Nope, I hate it….
Come on, it’s been several years before the first Incredible Hulk film….I WANTED A SEQUEL OF THE INCREDIBLE HULK, NOT a sequel WITH The Incredible Hulk…
I’m glad you’re ridiculous theory after the ending of Avengers 2 isn’t official…..
Just Specualting wouldnt it be interesting if after the events of GOTG, in a poast credits scene, the guardians find a ship with bruce inside for anyone who hasn’t seen this topic they wont understand how he got there or whats goin on an absolute ‘what the …’ moment. It would get everyone excited for and wanting to see the new avengers film next year to find out how he got there
GOTG is happening on the same timeline, finding him a year early would make no sense
for the sake of a 3 minute cameo in space at the end of guardians of the galaxy they could skip ahead 10 months they did it with captain america and the avengers it only needs to show the guardians salvaging a lost ship floating in space and finding an unconcious bruce banner on board
plus avengers 2 is “picking up where captain america left off” it doesn’t specify its a year later so guardians happening at the same time as avengers 2 isn’t entirely unrealistic
I call bullshit. anyone else?
No, this makes sense for numerous reasons. Avengers 3 will be the Infinty Gauntlet story with Thanos. There will need to be some set-up to bring Thanos into conflict with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. GOTG is the perfect vehicle for this: the Guardians feature Thanos’ adoptive daughter and they are in contact with infinity stones and Thanos’ eventual accomplice/patsy, The Collector. Using the Hulk exile/GOTG story in late Phase 3, Marvel can bring everything together headed towards Earth leading to Avengers 3.
Also, I have heard rumblings that Cap 3 will revolve around an epic battle with Hydra that would normally be an Avengers level event. Having the most powerful, god like heroes fighting for their lives off-planet (Thor in Aasgard, Hulk in ?) eliminates the ‘why is Cap fighting alone’ questions. I assume Iron Man will be disgraced by this point (creating Ultron is not good for one’s reputation).
And nobody’s really talking about the fact that there’s two spoilers here. The other is that the confrontation with Ultron starts in the “virtual world” before manifesting live. That actually spoils and suggests more to me than the Hulk news. From this I can infer quite a few things about the plot, especially combined with the suggestions that Stark is privatizing world security… Not a big leap from there to suggest he probably created Ultron, not unlike JARVIS, to run it… And Ultron being Ultron, deicides the best way to secure the world is to get rid of us; and initially controls things remotely to carry out global attacks.
The “virtual world” information was already confirmed. Stark’s privatizing of world security isn’t just suggested, it was confirmed a long time ago. The bit about the hulk was the only real spoiler in the article.
What about Latino Review’s talk of a Natasha/Bruce romantic arc in Avengers 2?
Man, spoiling a major component of the end of a movie a full year out just doesn’t sit right with me.
Yeah, I know. If it were anyone but Drew I’d be really annoyed, but somehow, not so much. I suppose he feels that Ruffalo’s comments were s-o-o-o-o disingenuous that he ought to correct the record . . . but he seems to have gone a little further than necessary. It all does seem to add up . . .
Drew, I have to ask: Did you run this by Marvel? And I don’t mean it to sound like you’re in their pocket or anything. I mean that given the embargo, which is an agreement to not release too much info having been provided a certain degree of access, it would be awfully ballsy to risk that agreement. And potentially suicidal.