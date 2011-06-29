What should judges look for on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’?

Since Iveta Lukosiute, the 30-year-old ten-dance ballroom champion, got the boot on “So You Think You Can Dance” last week, the blogosphere has been churning with debates about what the judges are – and should be – looking for on the show. Is “SYTYCD” about potential? Or performance?
Nigel blathered on and on about Ryan Ramirez”s “potential,” even though a lot of people (myself included) felt her solo performance was middling at best. I”m also starting to question her permagrin, which seems stuck onto her face even during routines that should be about communicating anguish or sadness. The first time around, I was willing to chalk it up to a creative choice between her and the choreographer, but as the competition continued, it seemed to me Ryan only has one setting – Disney theme park. It”s not a bad setting, but given the extremely high level of competition (yes, I do think season 8 may be the best yet), I need more.
It seemed to me that Iveta, with her ten dance champion status, had that more I”m talking about. She was polished, graceful and easy to watch. My suspicion is that Nigel (and perhaps the other judges, but I suspect Mary probably went to bat for her fellow ballroom gal Iveta) feels that at her “advanced” age Iveta has learned all she can, and she”s as good as she”s going to get (or at least close to it). It could also be convincingly argued that Iveta”s had her day in the sun – she”s well-known in the world of ballroom, so maybe she doesn”t really “need” “SYTYCD” the way the younger dancers do. All valid points.
But even though I”m not sure I was rooting for Iveta to win the whole thing, I do feel like I wanted to see more from her – and that”s certainly not happening on “SYTYCD,” as this year was her last to qualify. While I”m sure we”ll see Ryan stretch and grow more dramatically than we would Iveta (who”s already polished), I”m not thrilled with the judges for making decisions based on what they suspect will happen as opposed to what”s actually in front of their faces.
Call it a lack of imagination on my part, but I”m old fashioned – I think the best performance should be rewarded, plain and simple. And while sometimes it’s subjective, last week it really wasn’t — and the judges admitted as much. So, even though they could have picked performance, instead they went for potential. And while I understand their reasons for doing so (better TV, a more emotional journey), I”m a little disappointed. Yes, it”s a reality TV competition, and it”s about finding America”s favorite dancer, not the best dancer. But in theory, you”d hope that those would be one in the same.
What do you think? Which dancers do you think have promise, and which ones do you think are already firing on all cylinders? And do you think judges should reward potential over performance?
They tried this last season, hoping to get more from Jose. It never happened. It’s tremendously disappointing to see a subpar dancer (not that Ryan is nearly as bad as Jose was) last longer than strong dancers just because they might grow throughout the season.
Great to see some analysis here in addition to the recaps!
It seems as if you think who goes home should be decided by the solos. I don’t think that’s ever been the intention. Once in a while a great or horrible solo can change the decision, but the judges are very clear that they base their decision on everything they’ve ever seen from a contestant (pretty much the opposite of Top Chef, where the only thing that matters is the latest dish). In the end, they keep the person they want to see again.
With this in mind, no one should be surprised that they gave Ryan a second chance. She was the stand out performer during Vegas Week, and the reason she found herself in the bottom three this week had more to do with having the opening routine of the night than with the quality of the dancing. I do agree she hasn’t been good yet during the live shows, but it’s mostly been a question of performance, not of technique. If she can fix her expressions, find an ounce of chemistry with Ricky, and get some good choreography, she’s still very much one of the people who can win the season. Iveta had no chance whatsoever of winning the season.
Also, Iveta didn’t perform that much better. The Bollywood-routine was decent, but not markedly better than Ryan and Ricky’s routine, and she is obviously not a solo dancer, which showed in her solo. It’s not that I think Iveta and Nick deserved to go home, I would rather have sent Jess and Clarice home, instead. They don’t work as a couple at all, they had a boring and cloying routine, and I don’t think Jess is a strong enough partner to do well in this competition. From what we’ve seen so far, Clarice is not one of the strongest girls this season, either. But when faced with the choice between Iveta, who was basically just waiting to be cut, and Ryan, who has been disappointing, but is still one of the contenders, I think they made the right choice.
On the other hand, I wouldn’t have minded seeing Ricky go home instead of Nick.
While I agree that the judges see potential in Ryan, I felt that after two weeks we saw the promise of Las Vegas fade — and after tonight, I didn’t see much spark, either. She definitely has the moves, but I’m not so sure she can fix her expressions. But the lack of chemistry with Ricky is a good point — maybe with a different partner, she’d be a different dancer. But she’ll have to grow a lot (and quickly) to have a shot at winning. I think she’s fallen to the middle of the pack at best.
You’re probably right. After last night I don’t think she deserves more chances, either. She has to kill the contemporary routines (and this was a good routine) and she didn’t do well at all.
Still, I don’t think the show would be better if the judges decided only on the last performance, Top Chef-style. There are so many more factors on this show that determine how well a contestant does, with the random partnering and pick of dance styles, and even the strength of the individual routines, that a totally objective, last performance only-policy would kill of too many favorites too early. Not to mention that this isn’t how the audience votes, either.