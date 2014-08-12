Just what you need to close out a Tuesday: This swift riff on popular sci-fi movies (“Lucy,” “Aliens,” “Doctor Who,” “Blade Runner” etc) featuring Tom Cruise dying a couple times. And if that's not your cup of tea, enjoy Morgan Freeman standing behind a lectern. That's the only thing I like in movies today.
What’s More Relaxing Than Animated Tom Cruise Deaths?
Louis VIrtel 08.12.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Tom Cruise
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With