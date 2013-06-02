When big movie stars bomb at the box office

Hollywood and the media may love to go overboard hyping box office success, but they also love nothing more than celebrating their icons spectacular failures. That’s one reason there has been so much chatter this weekend over the disappointing results for Will and Jaden Smith’s new Sci-Fi adventure “After Earth.” Big Willie has long been the movie industry’s $100 million man. One of the few real movie stars who can open a movie on his starpower and name alone. And, whether it was profitable or not, “Earth” was expected to at least keep that string of hits — interrupted by 2008’s “Seven Pounds” — going. Instead, Smith has found himself with one of the biggest bombs of his career.
Obviously, Smith isn’t the first among his peers to face humbling rejection from audiences. Every star has a flop or two in their closet they would rather forget about. With that in mind, check out the embedded story gallery for 20 real movie stars (meaning they are actually known for opening films – a big distinction) and their biggest flops to date. You might find a surprise or two in the mix.
Agree or disagree? Share your thoughts below.
Not to be negative but from the standpoint of moviegoers who cares? My enjoyment of a movie doesn’t rely on box office nor critical success. As far as Will Smith, I can’t imagine him being to upset either seen both him and his son was paid for their work regardless of the success of the movie. They will go on to their next project.
“I can’t imagine him being to upset either seen both him and his son was paid for their work regardless of the success of the movie.”
Not necessarily. Big stars like Will Smith often take smaller salaries plus a back-end deal, meaning that they get a percentage of the box office gross. If he had one of those deals in place for this movie, then he could have easily lost out on a big payday because the movie flopped.
Believe me, Will Smith cares about how his movies perform at the box office. He’s a huge star and if he starts getting a bad track record it will inevitably affect his career, and in turn the size of his paychecks.
That’s because people don’t want to see his son being forced on them they want to see will smith. All he does is sit and talk his kid in he movie. Using his star power to make his son famous. Just cause your dad is great doesn’t mean you’ll be.
I’ve watched Will Smith’s career for some time. He has worked hard to become the professional that he is. I seriously doubt the smaller payday is going to damage his Psyche or his bank account too much. He has always done his best in his chosen field. As an actor he has to work with the SCRIPT and the DIRECTOR. There is only so much an actor can accomplish with the materials he’s given. I wouldn’t be surprised if he is already into his next endeavour. You Go Will!! God Bless You and Those You Love!
“As an actor he has to work with the SCRIPT and the DIRECTOR. There is only so much an actor can accomplish with the materials he’s given.”
Smith has sole story credit on After Earth, so he gave himself the material in this case.
Depp was FAR from a guaranteed box office draw when The Astronaut’s Wife was released (was it 1999? I can’t even remember). As hard as it is to believe now, prior to the first Pirates Of The Caribbean, Depp was pretty much box office poison. The only Depp film to crack $100 million prior to the POTC franchise was Sleepy Hollow, and barely at that.
What people fail to realize is that Will Smith is a global superstar. So a flop here ( and really is it really a flop if it makes back what they spent?) can still be a massive hit overseas therein solidifying his box office stature.
I’ve always wondered about this: why do news outlets always focus on the US gross? If you want to know how much money a film is making, why only count part of it? It makes since if you are simply ranking what people in the US are going to see on a given weekend, but money from other countries is still money.
A few of these films on the list actually made money if you look at international gross, right? And if so, why are we calling them bombs?
*sense, sorry
Post a comment…
In the movie “Alexander” by Oliver Stone, Jolie’s role is just supporting. The lead on that movie was Colin Ferrell. So how could it be classified as Jolie’s movie??? As for Will Smith’s new movie, why is it considered a failure when it’s sitting on top of the box office? Because their projected weekend earning is not as expected? I wouldn’t consider that new film a failure. It’s too early to call that film a failure.
It’s a shame about “A Series Of Unfortunate Events”. That’s one of the few ‘children’s’ (and seriously the books really aren’t for kids if you’re worried about scaring them) series that I really loved as an adult. Extremely well written and hilarious.
I really liked that film, and Carrey did some great work in it. My biggest problem with it was a track on the DVD where the author of the books did a commentary in character as “Lemony Snicket”. It quickly became obnoxious and was painfully unfunny. But the film itself I have no big problem with.
It’s a shame about “A Series Of Unfortunate Events”. That’s one of the few ‘children’s’ (and seriously the books really aren’t for kids if you’re worried about scaring them) series that I really loved as an adult. Extremely well written and hilarious.
I have to agree with Mya above, ALEXANDER could not be considered a Jolie movie, either in terms of the size of her role or the emphasis on her in the marketing. That bomb is squarely on Farrel and Stone’s shoulders.
On the topic of AFTER EARTH, I have a feeling, based on nothing more than my own thoughts, that the public sort of resents Jaden Smith being foisted on us and it is this that has led to the weak box office.
As a one off, as a supporting player in THE PURSUIT OF HAPPYNESS is cute and cool. It’s understandable, it’s a casting stunt slash Will-wants-to-spend-time-with-his-son-while-on-set but a second time and this time in a lead role smacks of a famous father trying to turn his son into an artificial star and we know he didn’t earn it.
I mean, to take a totally random example; we see a Jennifer Lawrence who played small parts, got a lead in a small movie (WINTER’S BONE), got (deserved) rave notices and has gone on to bigger things – it feels organic, it has a narrative.
Will Smith’s own career is like that, from rapper to TV star to lead actor in films.
But this Jaden thing annoys and I suspect that’s why people are staying away. In retrospect, Will would have been better off (if creating Jaden as a star is his goal) continuing to push him in smaller parts in other people’s movies.
But hey, what do I know?
*
“Rock Star” cost $57 million to make?!?! Where the f*** did the money go to?!?! I mean, I dig the movie, but I just had no idea that it cost that much to make…