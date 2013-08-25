When Directioners Attack: Taylor Swift is the most hated woman on Twitter

If we as a nation learned one thing during tonight’s MTV VIdeo Music Awards, it is that Taylor Swift is gloriously incapable of holding her tongue. Take, for instance, this indelible moment, which occurred while One Direction was on stage presenting the award for Best Pop Video:

Not surprisingly, the Directioners were having none of it, unleashing a tirade against T-Swift on Twitter for both the above invective and for throwing shade at ex-boyfriend Harry Styles while accepting the award for Best Female Video later in the evening. Following, then, are a few of the most grossly inappropriate highlights.

I’m not a fan of 1D but @taylorswift13 you a lucky hoe to have the chance to be near him for more than a damn minute he’s lawd – SunShine (@Imjasmineeee) August 26, 2013

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest whores in America. I hope one day Amanda Bynes bites off her ear – Chudi la flame (@YungBlastoids) August 26, 2013

Words can’t describe how much I hate Taylor Swift. Such a vindictive, low-class, overrated skeeze. – Marisol (@marisol_mars) August 26, 2013

I want to punch Taylor Swift so badly it’s not funny #noonelikesyouhun – Jaimie Bell (@jaimiebelll) August 26, 2013

If you ever feel dumb remember that Taylor Swift has a link to her twitter in her twitter bio. – Sasha Marjanovic (@AMarjanovic9) August 26, 2013

It’s terrible that Daft Punk had to share a stage with Taylor Swift, I would have vomited on her

– I’m a problem (@MonsterMetal562) August 26, 2013

Taylor swift look like Edward scissor hands and I wanna sock her in the arm – villanueva cory (@_coryv) August 26, 2013

oh. Taylor Swift won? WHY AM I NOT SURPRISED. whore – nobody (@BadKidLuigi) August 26, 2013

doo doo stains tht girl got doo doo drawers u got doo doo stains u dont use no tissue i smell it in da halls @taylorswift13 – ?a s s b u t t? (@grungecraic) August 26, 2013

Taylor Swift is just mad cause she couldn’t handle Harry’s dick – jeff chang (@jasminemarydinu) August 26, 2013

Picture of Taylor swift’s room pic.twitter.com/K3jbCiefLW – Michael † (@MPreciado209) August 26, 2013

Eww, Taylor Swift was so ugly in high school http://t.co/BMaq5fhcAg – Kim Kardashian (@KimKadashiarn) August 26, 2013

taylor swift does this funny thing with her face where she pisses me off – Jerry (@SincerelyJerry) August 26, 2013

