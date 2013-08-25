When Directioners Attack: Taylor Swift is the most hated woman on Twitter

If we as a nation learned one thing during tonight’s MTV VIdeo Music Awards, it is that Taylor Swift is gloriously incapable of holding her tongue. Take, for instance, this indelible moment, which occurred while One Direction was on stage presenting the award for Best Pop Video:
Not surprisingly, the Directioners were having none of it, unleashing a tirade against T-Swift on Twitter for both the above invective and for throwing shade at ex-boyfriend Harry Styles while accepting the award for Best Female Video later in the evening. Following, then, are a few of the most grossly inappropriate highlights.
I’m not a fan of 1D but @taylorswift13 you a lucky hoe to have the chance to be near him for more than a damn minute he’s lawd
– SunShine (@Imjasmineeee) August 26, 2013
Taylor Swift is one of the biggest whores in America. I hope one day Amanda Bynes bites off her ear
– Chudi la flame (@YungBlastoids) August 26, 2013
Words can’t describe how much I hate Taylor Swift. Such a vindictive, low-class, overrated skeeze.
– Marisol (@marisol_mars) August 26, 2013
I want to punch Taylor Swift so badly it’s not funny #noonelikesyouhun
– Jaimie Bell (@jaimiebelll) August 26, 2013
If you ever feel dumb remember that Taylor Swift has a link to her twitter in her twitter bio.
– Sasha Marjanovic (@AMarjanovic9) August 26, 2013
It’s terrible that Daft Punk had to share a stage with Taylor Swift, I would have vomited on her
– I’m a problem (@MonsterMetal562) August 26, 2013
Taylor swift look like Edward scissor hands and I wanna sock her in the arm
– villanueva cory (@_coryv) August 26, 2013
oh. Taylor Swift won? WHY AM I NOT SURPRISED. whore
– nobody (@BadKidLuigi) August 26, 2013
doo doo stains tht girl got doo doo drawers u got doo doo stains u dont use no tissue i smell it in da halls @taylorswift13
– ?a s s b u t t? (@grungecraic) August 26, 2013
Taylor Swift is just mad cause she couldn’t handle Harry’s dick
– jeff chang (@jasminemarydinu) August 26, 2013
Picture of Taylor swift’s room pic.twitter.com/K3jbCiefLW
– Michael † (@MPreciado209) August 26, 2013
Eww, Taylor Swift was so ugly in high school http://t.co/BMaq5fhcAg
– Kim Kardashian (@KimKadashiarn) August 26, 2013
taylor swift does this funny thing with her face where she pisses me off
– Jerry (@SincerelyJerry) August 26, 2013
she wasn’t saying “shut the fuck up” she was saying “sorry my arm”, stop being irrational.
if she was saying shut the fuck up Selena probably wouldn’t just be continuing what she was doing
Why do you guys do this?! Taylor’s done NOTHING to you. She did not say ‘stfu’ at the VMAs okay? Even ed Sheeran explained. Know the whole story before you decide to attack her with your words. And you really shouldn’t. Do you know she’s only dated 2 people since 2010? I’ve known people in my grade date like 3 people each year and nobody calls her a slut. And if you want a comparison. Harry has dated cara taylor Kendel that old person and so much more girls since like 2010, I love both of them so much but you guys have to stop letting these opinionated thoughts making taylor sound bad in your head. Don’t forget Taylor donated millions an millions to organizations. She got a freaking ‘help’ award from Michele Obama. Everyone says she’s the NICEST girl they’ve ever met. What gives you the permission to insult some one you don’t even know. Someone’s daughter and sister. And billions of billion’s idol. I’m not saying harry sucks or anything. He’s awesome and cute and funny. I’m a directioner too but that doesn’t give us the right to insult a 24 year old. She wrote every single song on her every album. Not like a lot of artists her age. Just because she’s famous. Doesn’t mean you have the right to say mean things about her that she’ll never say to you. If you don’t like her? Cool. But can you not go visit her Instagram account or twitter account and spam her with hate? Because taylor has don’t nothing but give hope. And you websites really need to get a life instead of chasing a young teenager around.
I agree Taylor Swift is disgusting. I like One Direction but I’ve always hated her. she can’t sing, I saw her live once and my ears almost fell off!
Look, i know she went out with your harry styles but there is no reason to insult her music.She makes great music its just people like you who won’t leave her alone.If you had a chance, listen to her old albums,they are great
Her 7 Grammys disagree
ummmm……she doesn’t deserve those Grammy’s! Those should be reserved for people who can actually sing. She’s lucky she has auto tunes and other special effects to help her out, or she wouldn’t be where she is today. Not with that voice!
I think Taylor Swift is disgusting! I saw her live and I swear my ears almost fell off. She is terrible and doesn’t deserve to be in the Music Industry.
You pieces of shit listen up. She said “shut the fuck up” to Selena because she was saying how she wasn’t going to win the award she was nominated for. And this has been proven. This just shows how much of an idiot you are and how the media and directioners(not all of them, but most of them) like to be portrayed as people who argue with not a single substantiated claim. You just like to put her and other celebrities in blame and cause fucking bullshit to happen. Honestly, if medias that post crappy shit didn’t exist, and if Taylor and Harry didn’t date, EVERYONE WOULD JUST LIVE PEACEFULLY. But nope, all you shitty media have to publish utterly stupid rumours about celebrities, and significantly always target someone like Taylor Swift. Why can’t you post the truthful and good things she has done, instead of posting about her encouraging her best friend, which by the way IS A GOOD THING. And directioners, why can’t you be fucking civilized and not be so annoying and stupid. Taylor and Harry are friends so just SHUT UP. I wouldn’t have said anything, but you are annoying the whole fucking world with your stupid arguments. Every single time its the same old arguments THAT HAVE BEEN PROVEN WRONG. And I saw this the other day, you made this picture of different artists that consisted of Taylor and one direction. And you put the number of awards beside their pictures, and you made one direction’s award number the biggest. AND I WAS LOOKING AT IT JUST LAUGHING. TAYLOR SWIFT HAS WON TWICE AS MANY AWARDS AS ONE DIRECTION SO STOP BULLSHITTING AND SIT DOWN. But I gotta hand it to you, you reeeaaallyyy know how to make stuff up. BUT PLEASE JUST SHUT THE FUCK UP, BECAUSE I’M SO FREAKING TIRED OF ALL OF YOUR SHIT. AND I’M SURE MILLIONS OF PEOPLE THINK THE SAME WAY.
Stop being so ignorant.Taylor never swears.How do you know?Were you there?
Will people ever give Taylor a break?! Honestly, do people have to be so hard on her for every little thing that she does? She is only human just like all of us & shes doing what she loves. And she is one of the most kind & selfless people who loves music & her fans more than anything. Why do people hate her so much?
i really hate Taylor swift i hope you get dissed by every boy and fan in the world.you don’t understand what harry has to go through in his life but i do he explained everything in their movie ‘a year in the making’ he even started crying beacause of all the hate but he is ok now looks like you have all the hate now
yes it is true and thx i kmow who this is maddie is your nickname her real name is samaiya and thx samaiya -harrystylesofficial
You hate taylor swift because you harry styles got hurted . What if its the other way around.
What the fuck you guys dont really appreciate 1 good things made but rather than find a little hole that make an artist fall, why do you hate her?
You hate her for breaking with harry styles?
Or you are just jealous because he had dated your harry styles?
Whats wrong with your mind tho?
Its her dream let her achive it.
Everyone of us has its own dream so dont fucking mess with aomeones dream.
If you really really hate taylor swift then go see you self in the mirror.
Taylor swift forever
I hate her bcoz she disrespect daft punk.
Bitch please,Taylor Swift said that Directioners should die with cancer,she called Niall an ugly fat blonde pig.How could you love that whore?And you are telling me to go and see myself in a mirror,*sigh*why dont you go and see yourself in the fucking mirror?!?And why the heck would we be jealous that she dated Hazza?We all now that she wasn’t dating him.She was just covering it up ‘cus Harry is gay or biesexual.And Harry got hurted by Taylor,and not Taylor by Harry.Taylor called Harry a dick. -_- What the heck do you see in Taylor Swift?!?She is a disrespectful bitch.
She can’t sing and her face annoys me its all squinty like she is always sniffing shit or something