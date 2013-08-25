When Directioners Attack: Taylor Swift is the most hated woman on Twitter

#Taylor Swift
08.26.13 5 years ago 17 Comments

If we as a nation learned one thing during tonight’s MTV VIdeo Music Awards, it is that Taylor Swift is gloriously incapable of holding her tongue. Take, for instance, this indelible moment, which occurred while One Direction was on stage presenting the award for Best Pop Video:

I

Not surprisingly, the Directioners were having none of it, unleashing a tirade against T-Swift on Twitter for both the above invective and for throwing shade at ex-boyfriend Harry Styles while accepting the award for Best Female Video later in the evening. Following, then, are a few of the most grossly inappropriate highlights.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSMTV Video Music Awards 2013MTV VMAs 2013SELENA GOMEZTAYLOR SWIFTVideo Music Awards 2013VMAs 2013

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP