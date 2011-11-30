Where is Iraq and Afghanistan’s ‘War Horse?’

Steven Spielberg”s “War Horse” is steadily building momentum as it approaches its Christmas Day release. Sneak screenings have begun for the film and Spielberg himself has been cautiously engaging with the press. One of the director”s goals was to shine a light on a WWI, a war that did not, and has not, received the same level cinematic attention that WWII or Vietnam have.
There are a number of complex reasons for the discrepancy, one of which may simply be a matter of timing (cinema was still in its early days during and after The Great War) and not the least of which is the mythos that surrounds what is perhaps the most unquestionably just (on the part of the allied forces) war in our collective memory: WWII. That is not to say that there are not complex issues surrounding that war, or the outcomes of our choices (particularly in the Pacific Theatre). It is simply to say that it is, as Spielberg described in a live-streaming Q&A following the sneak peeks, a more “fluid” war in several respects.
In thinking about “War Horse,” I find that it feels like two separate films. One, a fairytale (or a love story of a manner) about a mythical connection between a boy and his horse (reminiscent of “The Black Stallion” or, with a girl, “National Velvet”), the other a broad look at a complicated war. Using the horse as the through line, we see the evolution of the war that altered modern military action. The film is geared toward a wider audience and works to break down the complexities into digestible bites that provide enough of an overview to invite a larger conversation.
The arrogance and ignorance of the initial attempts to fight a “traditional” war is expressed via the titular Joey’s introduction to the cavalry and its ultimate end. We are witness to children being sent to their deaths like so much fodder, as well as the impact on the citizens of Europe via the idea that that war “took everything, from everyone,” and finally, the relentless horrific waste of the trenches. In what both Kris and I agree is the strongest moment in the film, we see the unique intimacy that the trenches provided, as well as the ultimate meaninglessness of the battle.
What strikes me, as I take a step back, is the decided lack of interest in films that deal with the ongoing wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. That is not to say that there have not been worthy to remarkable documentary and narrative cinematic offerings that dealt with aspects of our modern wars: “Restrepo,” “No End in Sight,” “Operation Homecoming,” “The Messenger” and “Control Room,” to name just a few. It is to note that what is, by most accounts, the most well-known film to deal with either Iraq or Afghanistan, “The Hurt Locker” (as a result of its phenomenal success as the Academy Awards and Kathryn Bigelow”s historic Best Director win), still had lowly box office returns with $49 million worldwide and $17 domestic. Additionally, the film is so specific that it functions more as a character study than a true look at the overarching nature of these wars. The highest grossing Iraq war film in recent memory is “Green Zone” with $35 domestically.
The device that the novel “War Horse” and its subsequent stage and film adaptations uses to give that bird’s-eye (via a horse) view of WWI is unique, clever and effective. It makes it palpable for an expansive audience and allows the viewer to touch on multiple aspects of the event. So I have to wonder, why hasn”t someone done the same for these, our contemporary wars? It”s been eight years of war. And yet, most of us act like it is a non-issue. In truth, many believe that it is a non-issue in our daily lives. How unique a circumstance. WWII meant rations, women in the workplace, drastic social shifts. Vietnam was present in American living rooms nightly, and yet now we simply tune war out. We ignore it. We pretend that cataclysmic change and consequence have not occurred. But in fact they have.
So why does Spielberg, with all his scope and influence (his “Saving Private Ryan” grossed nearly $500 million in 1998), not choose to shine a light on today, right now? To be clear, this is not a condemnation of “War Horse” in any way, it is simply an examination of some questions that arose for me in thinking about the film in the broader context. Why have we become so deeply disconnected from ourselves, from reality? Why do we collectively choose to live as ostriches, and is that not in itself an appropriate subject for a film?
Spielberg says this is a “film about connections,” which indeed it is. Why, then, are we only able to connect with our humanity, with our desire to remember the fundamental links that bind us through the lens of the past? Perhaps it is too challenging, too complex to grapple with the present. Perhaps we would rather avoid, distract ourselves, indulge in unhealthy excess and comfort ourselves with fantasy.
In that sense, one of the films that best expresses our current collective condition is this weekend”s controversial offering “Shame,” a film that depicts profound alienation, stunted emotional growth, pathological disconnect from our own inner lives as well as the lives of others and as a reader said to me today on twitter, our “access to excess.”
I must say I think you’re taking a rather sizable leap from ‘Why isn’t anyone interested in making or at least watching movies about Iraq/Afghanistan’ to ‘Why have we become so disconnected from reality.’ Despite it’s quasi-‘war isn’t an action movie’ message Saving Private Ryan can more than likely attribute much of its financial success to it’s incredible action sequences. People don’t really want to see War Horse because it explores the culture of WWI, I don’t think, but more so because it seems drenched in Spielberg saccharine.
I suspect the main reason that audiences stay away from war movies focused on the Middle East involves politics. There sort of is the feeling that a film made about a contemporary war is destined to be politically pointed and preachy. I think it’s safe to say that notion is validated by the overwhelmingly politicized grouping of Middle East War films that saw their release some time between 2006 and The Hurt Locker. I think the general public, which is being fed more condescendingly fluffy bullshit than ever, is really turned off by the idea of being preached to by ‘Liberal Hollywood.’
I doubt the plausibility of the idea that a film can really express the culture of a war accurately if it takes a political position. Objectivity seems integral to historical accuracy and even if the history is as recent as last year, people don’t expect to see an honest representation of the culture of Iraq, because they expect to be politically lectured.
I can’t say I find a lot of validity to the notion that an overwhelming imbalance of old-war films to new-war films says anything about our cultural state. Vietnam, WWII and even WWI have been romanticized by Hollywood and other media to the point of creating purely cinematic universes which define them, not merely historical events. It may be that the wars of our elders are simply much more interesting.
I think you raise a lot of valid and interesting points and I enjoyed reading your response. I want to take some time to answer in a bit more detail. In the interim, it is what feels like a common resistance to engaging in the dialog that I am refereeing to. There are conditions surrounding these wars that are unique to our time period. There is also a cultural response that is unique to our time period. What frustrates me, I guess, is that I don’t really see that reflected anywhere — except in the absence of an exploration. The WWII “rah, rah” movies reflected the response and the needs of the citizens at the time. The darker Vietnam films the same. We seem (by in large) to have checked out as a culture. And I am not exempting myself from this. I guess it just disturbs me, so I am putting it out there to say: “I feel that the media is often disconnected from the most relevant parts of our current reality. Does anyone else feel this way?”
“One of the director’s goals was to shine a light on a WWI, a war that did not, and has not, received the same level cinematic attention that WWII or Vietnam have.”
Between the start of World War I and the start of World War II, it sometimes seemed that filmmakers couldn’t make a movie about anything *except* the “Great War.” And most of the major ones were anti-war films… many of them similar to the Vietnam movies we saw for a couple decades.
That’s an excellent point. I think what we are looking at is three things: The tendency for Hollywood to make movies during WWII to rally the folks at home as it were, the films that tend to live on (meaning that many or most of the average moviegoers have seen them), and the wars that continued to be a popular subject for films.
I think it must be noted that the Iraq/Afghanistan wars are still ongoing. and this represents a challenge for screenwriters and producers, since movies take about 9 to 12 months to be made.And in this period a lot of changes may occur, which may hinder the movie. Of course, there are ways to get around this through the means of fiction, but the movie-making culture these days is to tell a full story (i.e war starts-war ends), than just parts of a whole.
P.S. I also agree that politics have an increased role in today’s culture and that may be off-putting for some viewers.
Also, the way wars are being fought today are not as visually spectacular as D-Day or the trenches of World War I. Today is all drones and special forces.
“Vietnam was present in American living rooms nightly, and yet now we simply tune war out.”
I agree that this is certainly the case as of 2011, but during the Bush years Iraq was everywhere. It was on television all the time and one of the most commonly discussed topics on a day-to-day basis. The press has a large influence on what is considered “newsworthy,” so we see very little coverage of Iraq today (partially because the war is winding down, and partially because it’s not considered the story of Obama’s presidency).
We’re too divided as a culture. That’s why films about race which are popular are cut from The Help cloth. Everything is political now — to the point in there’s no point in watching a film that doesn’t share your view on certain disagreeable issues.
I wish I could remember the exact langauge Kris used in his 9/11 post — but he said everything I want to just in a more respectful / artictulate way. The fact is we’re too close and deep in it — to be as objective and truth telling for anyone who just wants it all to go away.
I see what you are saying, but the world was violently divided over Vietnam as well. I’d like to see some of that you are talking about explored in a more open fashion, a way that isn’t necessarily about what we may perceive as “preachifying.”
I would like to address the question posted in the Headline. The answer is that it should be up to Iraq and Afganistan to make their war films more than it is to anyone else. It’s their story and it’s a good thing that it’s rarely touched by someone else. It really doesn’t need that outsider’s spin.
WE are at war with Iraq and Afghanistan. So, does that mean we should not have made films about Vietnam or out time in Europe in WWII, or in the Pacific…? I don’t disagree with you at all that there should be films FROM Afghanistan and Iraq as well. But the two are not mutually exclusive.
Many reasons…
1. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan aren’t over. It’s always smarter and more appropriate to adapt events to film once said events are actually history and not the present. Hollywood likes an ending.
2. While there hasn’t been an all-encompassing, definitive take on either war in film, there have been many films released dealing with aspects of Iraq and Afghanistan. The problem? They all disappointed at the boxoffice (The Hurt Locker), plain sucked (Green Zone), or both (Lions for Lambs).
3. Again, it’s difficult to create a truly definitive film about a particular war if that war is still going. It’s history in progress, constantly changing, evolving. Our perspective on both shifts as time goes on. Filmmakers run the risk of rendering their work irrelevant if they try it now. For example, in a few years it’ll be common knowledge that Afghanistan’s vast resource of poppy fields are a prime reason we’re over there. A little known fact that was thought of as conspiratorial poppycock in 2009.
1. War movies are typically allegorical or strongly informed by current conflicts. For example, the WWII movies (and a certain Korean war movie) made in the early 1970’s are infused with sensibilities shaped by the Vietnam experience. Eastwood’s Iwo Jima movies, while sharing a distrust of authority that is thematic in all of his films, are far more critical than, say, Heartbreak Ridge, a stance that arguably reflects a heightened distrust of the Bush administration.
2. A lot of movies have been made about the war in Iraq. They’re just not very good. The greatest failing common to many of them would seem to be viewing the conflict through the prism of Vietnam.
3. The war in Iraq is contentious. For instance, I don’t share your view that we are at war with Iraq. The legitimacy of the insurgency movement as representative of Iraqi national sentiment was always in doubt. In any case, that movement as it was allied with al Qaeda has largely been demolished. The fighting that exists there today has a different character than the insurgent war against the American occupation. In that sense it’s like any number of conflicts in the world today that don’t excite much interest in the American or Western media.
4. Are you bothered by the paucity of attention paid to recent wars in the DRC, Sudan or, at this moment, Nigeria? Is Hotel Rwanda perhaps the only significant film about one of the most startling incidents of mass murder to occur in our lifetimes? (There are several I haven’t seen. I don’t know.) Have their been enough French films about the conflict in Algeria? Sometimes I get the sense that film aficionados feel that after The Battle of Algiers there was nothing left to say. If you look at a site like necrometrics.com and match it against cinematic representations of those conflicts, clearly the number of people who die in an armed conflict is not correlated with the amount of attention the conflict receives. If your concern is motivated by compassion or a sense of fellowship with other people in the world that has to be an issue. Naturally American filmmakers will make movies about wars American troops are involved in, and to the extent filmmakers are intelligent, compassionate, and at liberty to express themselves freely, we can expect those movies to be critical of the American military. Well and good, but is that perspective really lacking?
5. If WWI movies have fallen off the radar, that’s partly because heroes and villains aren’t easy to identify in that conflict. Nonetheless, I can think of a handful of powerful WWI movies such as Gallipoli, Regeneration and All Quiet on the Western Front.
6. There’ve been a couple of good movies about the conflict in the former Yugoslavia, and Jolie’s film looks like it might be another. Have European filmmakers had their heads in the sand about that conflict? Well, yes and no. By the standards you’re using, rather yes.
Pardon my rambling. Thanks for the provocative question on an important topic.
At first I thought this article and associated comments were going to be appallingly naive but I have been pleasantly surprised. I study military history like a madman as well as how military history is studied and portrayed as entertainment and I would like to make a few points in a rambling sort of way. Sorry in advance.
First, Spielberg likes WWII. That’s the period that strikes his personal chord and that’s why his war entertainment (starting with 1941 then Raiders of the Lost Ark etc.) is what it is. I think military movie aficionados are often drawn to conflicts that recently touched them or their immediate family. The conflict is part of their recent cultural awareness. His attempt at doing WWI is likely a personal need to dig a little deeper into the German experience since it led to that event that seems to most profoundly shape his work – the Holocaust.
Having said that, the creators and purveyors of military history entertainment are often interested in the personal stories and technology of a given conflict rather then the confusion of politics associated with these events. Spieleberg’s films are pretty black and white as far as the politics, just like military history enthusiasts prefer. I would posit that it is movie makers (the young and idealistic) rather than military enthusiasts who make movies that are more political in nature regardless of the conflict portrayed. Having said that, how many current movie makers truly understand war? There is no more draft. The audience for current US conflicts is much smaller than in the past since so few Americans join the military or have family and friends who have joined. Americans simply don’t understand war like they used to. Or really care as much. Older film makers were more likely to have been in war and can make political anti-war movies that seem real and could still touch war audiences regardless of politics. I don’t think most modern film makers can understand war and properly portray it.
Finally, most good war movies have come out after the end of a conflict. I’m still not sure why that is. In the past, war movies made concurrent to a conflict were often supportive of the conflict, designed to increase political and material support for the conflict. Whereas the ones made after would dissect and criticize a war to some degree. I think most audiences had been fine with dissecting a conflict since so many more people were affected again without regard to politics.
The only really successful war movies now will probably be those that appeal to video game audiences, lots of dramatics, special effects and such. But most audiences won’t understand war at all and while the movie might do well, it will probably ring hollow to veterans and their loved ones.
I fear that William Goldman’s prediction that all movies will become comic book movies ( he wrote that in the early 1980s) is coming true. Not that all movies would be based on comic books but that movies would essentially loose connection with the world and have little value beyond being candy-like entertainment.
Finally, I fully disagree with Fiore’s statement that there is no validity in the notion that the balance between old-war and new-war films says anything about our cultural state. My argument is basically what I stated above. Every conflict has a personality shaped by the society that creates the movie based on that conflict. A culture’s values are absolutely exposed based on what war movies they make or don’t make or how they are made. If you think they don’t then you are disregarding the effect the military side of the American state has on our society.