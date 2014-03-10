Where will Marvel’s Baron Strucker show up after ‘Age of Ultron’?

#Agent Carter #Avengers: Age Of Ultron #Agents Of SHIELD
and 03.10.14 4 years ago

(CBR) The sequel might be called “Age of Ultron,” but that doesn”t mean the maniacal robot will be the only villain giving the Avengers trouble. No, they”ll have to deal with Baron Wolfgang Von Strucker, who might just bring his HYDRA buddies along with him. “Dracula” actor Thomas Kretschmann will bring the Satan Claw wielding bad guy to life in the 2015 film and, as the actor revealed in a recent interview, many more films to come.

“I have a multi-picture deal, which means I will not only appear in the second part, but they”re planning with me for a longer period of time,” Kretschmann told B.Z. Berlin. “But I don”t know details yet, they”re keeping their cards close to their chest – top secret!” Strucker”s future may be top secret, but that doesn”t mean we can”t speculate anyway.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Agent Carter#Avengers: Age Of Ultron#Agents Of SHIELD
TAGSagent carteragents of shieldavengers: age of ultronBaron Wolfgang von StruckerBLACK WIDOWCAPTAIN AMERICAdr doomMarvel ComicsMarvel StudiosTHE DEFENDERSThomas Kretschmann

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP