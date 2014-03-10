Where will Marvel’s Baron Strucker show up after ‘Age of Ultron’?

(CBR) The sequel might be called “Age of Ultron,” but that doesn”t mean the maniacal robot will be the only villain giving the Avengers trouble. No, they”ll have to deal with Baron Wolfgang Von Strucker, who might just bring his HYDRA buddies along with him. “Dracula” actor Thomas Kretschmann will bring the Satan Claw wielding bad guy to life in the 2015 film and, as the actor revealed in a recent interview, many more films to come.

“I have a multi-picture deal, which means I will not only appear in the second part, but they”re planning with me for a longer period of time,” Kretschmann told B.Z. Berlin. “But I don”t know details yet, they”re keeping their cards close to their chest – top secret!” Strucker”s future may be top secret, but that doesn”t mean we can”t speculate anyway.