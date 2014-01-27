Vote! Which 2014 Grammy Awards performances were the best?

The 2014 Grammy Awards ceremony was jam-packed with musical performances from a span of genres and featured a number of the night’s winners including Kacey Musgraves, Daft Punk and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. But which performers and segments were among the best?
Lorde looked terrible last night. Definitely down-voting her. Yay, Daft Punk!
I think it says best *performance* on the poll. Maybe you’re in the wrong site, did you want to vote on the best dress?