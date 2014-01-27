Which Disney Characters Have Your Myers-Briggs Personality?

#Disney
01.27.14

When it comes to personality tests, perhaps the most well-known is the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator. Using a series of psychometric questions designed to measure the way each individual perceives the world around them and how they use those perceptions to make decisions, the Myers-Briggs test breaks humans down into one of sixteen types. The four main categories break down int extroverted or introverted, sensory perception or intuition, thinking vs. feeling and judging or perceiving. Extrapolating on these traits, Pinterest user Galschjodt categorized some of our favorite Disney characters.

[Content removed at the request of Myers-Briggs.]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney
TAGSDISNEYDisney MyerBriggsDisney personality testMyersBriggsMyersBriggs testWalt Disney

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP