Which ‘Game of Thrones’ House Propaganda Poster Wins You Over?

#Game of Thrones
01.16.14

Sure the never-ending cycle of war in George R.R. Martin’s series is loosely based on the War of the Roses but as fabulous as the Plantagenets were, their propaganda just didn’t have the pizazz of the stylized World War II posters. At least…that we know of. Somewhere out there might be huge cache of exquisitely detailed illuminations emblazoned with “Drive The She-Wolf From Our Shores.” But I digress. Artist Olivia Desianti has combined the two major warring house from ‘Game of Thrones’ and given them a proper WWII artistic make-over.

For those that are Team Stark.

Buy it HERE.

OR: Buy it HERE

And those that are Team Lannister.

Buy it HERE

Bonus! Team Targaryen if you believe in prophecy. Buy it HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSFAN ARTfanartgame of thronesGame of Thrones posterGOTOlivia Desiantipropaganda posterpropoganda poster

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP