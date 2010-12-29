Which of the Avengers may be showing up in ‘Thor’?

I’m of mixed mind about reporting this, and so I want to give you an opportunity to make up your own mind about how much you want to know, so you can enjoy what is obviously meant to be a surprise in the upcoming film “Thor.”

And, yes, I know I’m the guy who reported that Samuel L. Jackson was playing Nick Fury on the exact same morning he was shooting his top-secret cameo. I know I’ve spoiled my share of surprises.

To be fair, I didn’t realize quite how they were working him into the film, and I didn’t know it was going to be the kicker after the credits or that they’d even keep it out of the press screenings to try to preserve some sort of surprise. Since then, I’ve realized that a lot of the tiny connective threads from one film to the next are designed as surprises, and I’m reluctant to ruin all of them for viewers before they have a chance to see a film.

In this case, “Thor” is coming out this May, and The Wrap has broken the story about who you’ll see in that film making their very first Marvel Universe appearance. They did a nice job of tracing the rumor from the start to finish, confirming it via someone who they say has seen a cut of the movie. I just sort of wish they didn’t give it away in the headline. Makes it hard to miss, even if you’re trying.

If you don’t want to know who I’m talking about, go ahead and bail out now. I won’t hold it against you.

If you’re still reading, then I assume you want to know that Jeremy Renner appears to be set to show up in “Thor” playing Hawkeye, the character he’ll play in 2012’s “The Avengers.”



I’m curious to see how they work him into the storyline for “Thor.” It shouldn’t be hard, since S.H.I.E.L.D. plays a pretty major role in the film. When I visited the set of “Thor,” part of our walk-through was in the art department, and they had a number of big paintings up of the crater that represents the spot where Thor and his hammer both fell to Earth. In a few of the paintings, Agent Coulson, Clark Gregg’s character in the “Iron Man” movies, was clearly visible, and Marvel’s Kevin Feige confirmed then that Coulson would be standing in for the agency in the film, and Fury would be off-screen for this particular film.

I’m hoping this isn’t the post-credits sting that was given away with this reveal, but it’s nice to see a little bit more of the plan to bring the whole Marvel universe together onscreen start to come into focus. There was a non-story about Demi Lovato and The Wasp going around earlier in the week, but that felt like people desperate to liven up a slow news week. This is something that we already sort of knew was in the works, and it sounds like this is the final confirmation. We’ll see soon.



“Thor” arrives from Asgard on May 6, 2011.

