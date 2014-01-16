Which of these Oscars picks and omissions surprises you the most? Vote!

01.16.14 5 years ago 2 Comments

The list is out: The 2014 Academy Awards have unleashed their nominations for this year, and you may not be seeing some of your top picks in there.

You may also be seeing an abundance of your favorite films.

“Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Saving Mr. Banks,” “The Butler” and other flicks didn’t seem to carry much weight with Oscars voting committees. “12 Years a Slave” could have carried more. Some big-name actors and actresses (and singers and songwriters) were favorited while others were snubbed.

Check out the poll below and vote.

Around The Web

TAGSAcademy Awards 2014acedemy awardsOSCARSOSCARS 2014

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP