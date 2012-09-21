‘White Collar’ star Matt Bomer joins Akiva Goldsman’s ‘Winter’s Tale’

“White Collar” star Matt Bomer, screen legend Eva Marie Saint and “True Blood” regular Lucy Griffiths have joined Akiva Goldsman’s upcoming drama “Winter’s Tale.”

The film already boats an impressive cast, including Will Smith, Colin Farrell, “Downton Abbey’s” Jessica Brown Findlay, William Hurt and Russell Crowe

Based on the acclaimed 1983 novel by Mark Helperin, “Tale” is an ambitious epic. Starting at the end of the 1800s and continuing through the present day in New York City, “Tale” centers on a thief (Farrell) who breaks into the home of a terminally ill woman (Findlay), with the two becoming unlikely lovers in a reality that’s not quite our own. Bomer and Griffiths play the thief’s parents in early scenes.

According to Deadline, Saint’s part is being kept under wraps. The legendary actress co-starred in “On the Waterfront,” “North By Northwest” and “Grand Prix.” Her last major film role was in 2006’s “Superman Returns.”

Academy Award-winning writer Goldsman is making his directorial debut on the film. He picked up an Oscar for adapting “A Beautiful Mind” and has also penned a number of hit films including “The DaVinci Code” and “I Am Legend.”

Production begins in late October in Manhattan.