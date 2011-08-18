‘White Collar’ star Matt Bomer joins Channing Tatum in stripper drama ‘Magic Mike’

08.18.11 7 years ago

Steven Soderbergh’s male stripper drama “Magic Mike” is beefing up its cast of sexy males.

“White Collar” star Matt Bomer is the latest to join the hot cast, which includes Channing Tatum (“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”), model-actor Alex Pettyfer (“I Am Number Four”) and Matthew McConaughey.

Based on Tatum’s own past experiences as a 19-year-old dancer, “Magic Mike” deals with a newbie stripper (Pettyfer) who is shown the ropes by an veteran in the field (Tatum). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bomer will play another stripper for the same company.

Tatum, Nick Wechsler, Gregory Jacobs and screenwriter Reid Carolin are producing.

In addition to starring on USA’s “White Collar,” Bomer will soon be seen alongside Justin Timberlake in Andrew Niccol’s sci-fi thriller “In Time.”

Bomer was one of our wish-list picks to play Doctor Strange in Marvel’s recently-announced film. Check out the rest of the candidates here.

