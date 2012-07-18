Whitney Houston exhibit set for the Grammy Museum in August

07.18.12 6 years ago

“Whitney!”, an exhibit at Los Angeles” Grammy Museum that celebrates  Whitney Houston, will open Aug. 15., two days before the superstar”s last movie, “Sparkle,” bows nationwide.

“Whitney! Celebrating the Musical Legacy of Whitney Houston” received full cooperation from the Houston family and will concentrate on the six-time Grammy winner”s life on and off stage. Houston died Feb. 11.

The exhibit will include stage costumes worn by Houston, including the white, beaded gown she wore when awards the 1992 Grammy for album of the year; album and career scrapbooks from the early days of her career; concert posters and tour booklets, rare photographs of Houston, and her personal Bible.

There will also be interviews with a number of musicians and artists who worked with or were influenced by Houston.

“Sparkle” opens Aug. 17.

The Whitney! exhibit will be on display at the Grammy Museum until February 2013.

 

Around The Web

TAGSGrammy MuseumSPARKLEwhitney houston

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP