Whitney Houston exhibit set for the Grammy Museum in August

“Whitney!”, an exhibit at Los Angeles” Grammy Museum that celebrates Whitney Houston, will open Aug. 15., two days before the superstar”s last movie, “Sparkle,” bows nationwide.

“Whitney! Celebrating the Musical Legacy of Whitney Houston” received full cooperation from the Houston family and will concentrate on the six-time Grammy winner”s life on and off stage. Houston died Feb. 11.

The exhibit will include stage costumes worn by Houston, including the white, beaded gown she wore when awards the 1992 Grammy for album of the year; album and career scrapbooks from the early days of her career; concert posters and tour booklets, rare photographs of Houston, and her personal Bible.

There will also be interviews with a number of musicians and artists who worked with or were influenced by Houston.

“Sparkle” opens Aug. 17.

The Whitney! exhibit will be on display at the Grammy Museum until February 2013.