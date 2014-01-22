Who Knew Disney Princesses Make Really Hot Disney Princes?

Tumblr artist TT of Let There Be Doodles decided to see what everyone’s favorite childhood princesses would look like with a gender-bent makeover. The results were strikingly attractive! Take a look.
Prince Cinderfella deserves to go to that ball lest those flawless cheekbones be kept from the world.
Art By: Let There Be Doodles
Prince Jazmin proves men really need to embrace the headband as a fashion accessory.
Art By: Let There Be Doodles
See the rest of the set – so far – after the jump! And be sure to let TT know which princesses should get the princely treatment next! (My fingers are crossed for Snow White and Charlotte LeBoeuf.)
