Who knocks Rihanna’s ‘We Found Love’ out of No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100?

LMFAO”s patience is rewarded as the duo”s “Sexy and I Know It” finally rises to the summit after waiting at No. 2 for seven weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. Its ascent means that Rihanna”s “We Found Love” finds its way out of the top spot, slipping to No. 2.

“Sexy” is LMFAO”s second No. 1, following “Party Rock Anthem” featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock, which ruled for six weeks. For those who love chart minutiae, and who doesn”t, LMFAO is only the second duo, following OutKast, to have successive singles on the Hot 100 since Roxette in 1990-1991, according to Billboard. There”s more good news for LMFAO”s RedFoo and Sky Blu as “Anthem” returns to the top 10, jumping 15-9.

Katy Perry”s “The One That Got Away” is within striking distance as it climbs 5-3 and the new remix featuring B.o.B. does its sales thing: it accounts for 26% of the song”s digital sales this week. Should it reach No. 1, it will be Perry’s sixth No. 1 single from “Teenage Dream,” making the album the first single album in history to spur a sextet of Billboard Hot 100 chart toppers.

A few songs play musical chairs as Bruno Mars “It Will Rain” falls one spot to No. 4, Jay Z and Kanye West”s “Ni**as in Paris” rises one to No. 5 and Flo Rida”s “Good Feeling” dips 4-6.

Adele”s “21” keeps on producing hit singles as “Set Fire to the Rain” rushes 13-7, making it the third title from 2011″s top-selling album to reach the top 10. Her “Someone Like You,” which spent five week”s at No. 1, stands at No. 8 this week. Big Sean”s “Dance (A$$)” featuring Nicki Minaj struts its way up two spots to No. 10.